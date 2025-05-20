Scarlett Johansson’s Eleanor the Great earns standing ovation at Cannes: ‘Dream come true’

Actor Scarlett Johansson's feature directorial debut Eleanor the Great received great reviews at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Eleanor the Great The film, which stars June Squibb, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Erin Kellyman, earned Johansson and her cast a five-minute standing ovation on Tuesday, as per Variety.

Scarlett Johansson at Cannes 2025 On presenting her film at Cannes, Johansson said it is "really a dream come true."

"When you make a film that's an independent film like this, no one's doing it for the money -- surprise, surprise," she continued.

"Really, everyone that came together for this film came together because they loved the story, the script so much. It's a film about many things: it's about friendship, it's about grief, it's about forgiveness. And I think those are all themes that we can use a lot more of these days," Johansson added.

"Eleanor the Great" sees Squibb "play the witty and proudly troublesome 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein, who, after a devastating loss, tells a tale that takes on a dangerous life of its own."

As per Variety, after receiving a standing ovation, Johansson gave Squibb a tender hug that seemed to go on for several minutes. She later described her lead star as "truly inspiring." She also called Kellyman an "absolute revelation" and said she was "so excited for the world to meet her."

"It's a film that I feel is historic and also very timely now, and so I hope that you all carry it with you the way that I carry Eleanor with me," Johansson said.