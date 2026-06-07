Scary Movie 6 Box Office Collection: Horror comedy opens to franchise-record $56 million

Scary Movie 6 has exceeded industry expectations with a strong opening weekend performance, delivering the highest debut in the history of the parody film franchise and marking a major comeback for the series after nearly two decades.
According to early box office estimates, Paramount Pictures and Miramax's latest instalment grossed approximately $56 million across the United States and Canada during its opening weekend. The figure surpasses the previous franchise record set by 2006's Scary Movie 4, which opened to $49.7 million.
The film's performance was driven by a particularly strong opening day. "Scary Movie 6" is on pace to set a franchise record after a stellar opening day.
The comedy generated $24.7 million domestically on Friday from 3,490 cinemas, including preview screenings. Industry analysts had projected a strong launch, but the final weekend figure exceeded the benchmark required to become the highest-grossing opening in franchise history.
Paramount and Miramax's "Scary Movie 6," the first in the parody series helmed by the Wayans brothers since 2001's "Scary Movie 2," grossed $24.7 million domestic on Friday from 3,490 cinemas. By Sunday, the irreverent horror-comedy is expected to make $56 million, which is more than enough to earn the title of best opening in "Scary Movie" history. That record currently belongs to "Scary Movie 4," which debuted to $49.7 million in 2006. The movie carries a $30 million price tag.
The latest instalment reunites several familiar faces from the franchise. Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. star in the film, while Craig Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans co-wrote the screenplay alongside Rick Alvarez. Long-time franchise stars Anna Faris and Regina Hall also return as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks.
Directed by Michael Tiddes, the film continues the series' tradition of satirising major horror hits and popular culture. This instalment is expected to parody a range of recent genre successes, including Scream, Get Out, Longlegs, Sinners, M3GAN and Weapons.
The film's financial performance is particularly notable given its reported production budget of approximately $30 million. With an estimated $56 million earned in its opening weekend alone, the project has already moved rapidly towards profitability before accounting for international box office receipts and ancillary revenue streams.
The strong debut also represents one of the most successful openings for a comedy film in recent years, a genre that has faced increasing challenges at cinemas amid the rise of streaming platforms and franchise-driven blockbusters.
Scary Movie 6 is currently playing in cinemas across North America and has established a new opening-weekend record for the franchise with an estimated domestic debut of $56 million.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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