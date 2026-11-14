Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Not Ramayana, Suriya’s film enters top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026 in Kollywood

While Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana remains one of the trendiest releases of the week, Suriya's Tamil film Scene continued to bring Tamil audiences to the theatres. Scene has now collected an estimated ₹7.70 crore net on day 9, Saturday, from 4,178 domestic shows as per live estimates as of 10 pm.
Scene recently entered the ₹200 crore club worldwide.
On day 9, the Suriya film's Tamil version contributed ₹5.92 crore from 3,006 shows, while the Telugu version added ₹1.78 crore from 1,172 shows. Considering the latest earnings, the film's total India net collection is now at ₹125.40 crore, while its gross collection has hit ₹145.79 crore.
However, these Day 9 figures are based on live data and are subject to change. The final figures will be out after night shows.
In comparison, Ramayana collected an estimated ₹57.55 crore net in India on Day 10, Saturday, from 20,054 shows. The film's Hindi version accounted for ₹47.65 crore, while Kannada, Tamil and Telugu contributed ₹4.73 crore, ₹3.30 crore and ₹1.87 crore, respectively. Ramayana's net collection now stands at ₹670.25 crore, with a gross of ₹800.41 crore in India.
While Ramayana has earned significantly more than Scene nationwide, the Suriya-starrer has maintained a steady grip in the Tamil market. Its Tamil version earned almost 1.8 times as much as Ramayana in Tamil. It collected ₹2.62 crore, or 79.4% higher than Ramayana's Tamil collection.
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims or figures.
Scene recently joined the list of Kollywood's highest-grossing films of 2026. The film secured the 5th position, surpassing the India net collection of Mandaadi with an estimated ₹117.3 crore, reported KoiMoi. It is trailing behind Suriya's own releases, Vishwanath & Sons, which has collected ₹122.54 crore, and Karuppu at ₹198.18 crore. The top two positions are held by CM Vijay's last release, Jana Nayagan ( ₹198.57 crore) and Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster, Jailer 2 ( ₹473.05 crore).
Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film stars Suriya in the lead alongside Naslen and Nazriya Nazim, Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj in supporting roles.
The film is backed by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment along with Zhagaram Studios.
Scene is reportedly made on a modest budget of ₹30 crore.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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