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Scene Box Office Collection Day 9: Not Ramayana, Suriya’s film enters top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026 in Kollywood

Scene, starring Suriya has earned almost 1.8 times as much as Ramayana on Saturday in the Tamil speaking region. Check out their earnings.

Sneha Biswas
Published14 Nov 2026, 10:52 PM IST
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Poster images of Scene and Ramayana.
Poster images of Scene and Ramayana.
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While Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana remains one of the trendiest releases of the week, Suriya's Tamil film Scene continued to bring Tamil audiences to the theatres. Scene has now collected an estimated 7.70 crore net on day 9, Saturday, from 4,178 domestic shows as per live estimates as of 10 pm.

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Scene recently entered the 200 crore club worldwide.

Scene Box Office Collection Day 9

On day 9, the Suriya film's Tamil version contributed 5.92 crore from 3,006 shows, while the Telugu version added 1.78 crore from 1,172 shows. Considering the latest earnings, the film's total India net collection is now at 125.40 crore, while its gross collection has hit 145.79 crore.

However, these Day 9 figures are based on live data and are subject to change. The final figures will be out after night shows.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10

In comparison, Ramayana collected an estimated 57.55 crore net in India on Day 10, Saturday, from 20,054 shows. The film's Hindi version accounted for 47.65 crore, while Kannada, Tamil and Telugu contributed 4.73 crore, 3.30 crore and 1.87 crore, respectively. Ramayana's net collection now stands at 670.25 crore, with a gross of 800.41 crore in India.

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Scene vs Ramayana in Tamil market

While Ramayana has earned significantly more than Scene nationwide, the Suriya-starrer has maintained a steady grip in the Tamil market. Its Tamil version earned almost 1.8 times as much as Ramayana in Tamil. It collected 2.62 crore, or 79.4% higher than Ramayana's Tamil collection.

Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from Sacnilk. Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims or figures.

Scene recently joined the list of Kollywood's highest-grossing films of 2026. The film secured the 5th position, surpassing the India net collection of Mandaadi with an estimated 117.3 crore, reported KoiMoi. It is trailing behind Suriya's own releases, Vishwanath & Sons, which has collected 122.54 crore, and Karuppu at 198.18 crore. The top two positions are held by CM Vijay's last release, Jana Nayagan ( 198.57 crore) and Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster, Jailer 2 ( 473.05 crore).

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Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film stars Suriya in the lead alongside Naslen and Nazriya Nazim, Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj in supporting roles.

The film is backed by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment along with Zhagaram Studios.
Scene is reportedly made on a modest budget of 30 crore.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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