SCL Awards 2026 Winners: Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters dominate music honours

The 7th Annual Society of Composers & Lyricists (SCL) Awards took place on 6 February 2026 in Los Angeles, celebrating excellence in music for film, television, and interactive media.

Full List of Winners from the SCL Awards: Top Composers and Songs Honoured The SCL Awards are organised by the Society of Composers & Lyricists, a professional association that recognises outstanding artistic achievement in original scores and songs across visual media.

This year’s ceremony highlighted some of the most compelling music work from both major studio films and independent productions, bringing together composers, songwriters, and industry professionals.

A standout winner of the night was Ludwig Göransson, who received major honours for his work on the supernatural thriller Sinners. Göransson won Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film, underscoring his continued impact as one of Hollywood’s most respected composers.

He also shared the award for Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary with Raphael Saadiq for “I Lied to You” from Sinners. The film’s music has been widely acclaimed this awards season, and Göransson’s double victory at the SCL Awards confirms that critical appreciation.

The full list of winners reflects a wide range of talent working across formats and genres. In the category of Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film, Bryce Dessner was honoured for his evocative work on Train Dreams. Dessner’s score helped shape the tone of the independent drama, and the recognition highlights how smaller film productions can also achieve notable artistic impact.

In the Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical category, EJAE and Mark Sonnenblick won for “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters. This track has already enjoyed success across other awards circuits, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier in the season. The song’s celebration at the SCL Awards adds to its growing prestige and reflects the crossover appeal of music that resonates both within and beyond the film itself.

Television music was also prominently recognised. Cristóbal Tapia de Veer won Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production for his work on The White Lotus, a series known for its striking visuals and memorable soundscapes. Meanwhile, Theodore Shapiro picked up Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production for the acclaimed drama Severance, which has been praised for its atmospheric and emotionally complex music.

The world of interactive media was not left out. Austin Wintory won Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media for Sword of the Sea, recognising the growing importance of music in immersive and game-driven experiences. This category celebrates compositions that enhance storytelling in digital environments, underscoring the evolving role of music in modern media.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent, which was awarded to Ching-Shan Chang for Laws of Man. This accolade honours rising composers who demonstrate exceptional promise, and Chang’s recognition signals a bright future in the industry.

Here is the full list of winners from the 2026 SCL Awards, reflecting the wide range of music recognised at the event:

Outstanding Original Score for a Studio Film Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Outstanding Original Score for an Independent Film Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

Outstanding Original Song for a Drama or Documentary Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – “I Lied to You” from Sinners

Outstanding Original Song for a Comedy or Musical EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick – “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

Outstanding Original Title Sequence for a Television Production Cristóbal Tapia de Veer – The White Lotus

Outstanding Original Score for a Television Production Theodore Shapiro – Severance

Outstanding Original Score for Interactive Media Austin Wintory – Sword of the Sea

David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent Ching-Shan Chang – Laws of Man