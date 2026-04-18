Scorpions cancel four-city ‘Coming Home’ India Tour; BookMyShow issues refund update

German hard rock band Scorpions have cancelled their much-awaited India tour, citing “unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members”.
The band was set to begin its ‘Coming Home’ India Tour in Shillong on April 21, followed by performances in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai later in the month.
The concerts were being organised by BookMyShow Live, which confirmed the cancellation in an Instagram post on Saturday.
“We regret to inform you that the Scorpions ‘Coming Home’ India Tour scheduled in Shillong on April 21st, Delhi-NCR on April 24th, Bengaluru on April 26th and Mumbai on April 30th, stands cancelled due to unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members,” read the note.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans. The band are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule. All the tickets purchased on bookmyshow will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days,” it added.
The tour was scheduled to cover four cities:
These shows had generated significant excitement among fans, marking the band’s return to India after several years.
Fans quickly took to social media to express both disappointment and concern.
One user wrote, “Heart goes out to the band and the promoters. We know that it’s really tough with all the costs that have already sunk in and months of planning. Hope things get better and the shows can actually happen in India. More power to everyone.”
Another commented, “As a Genz kid, i thought this was my first and last chance to see them, gone now.”
A fan who had already travelled to Shillong shared, “I just arrived in Shillong and heard the news, can’t do anything about it so choosing to just enjoy the city. Let’s unite if anyone else is in the city too and listen to Scorpions!!!!”
Formed in 1965 in Hanover by guitarist Rudolf Schenker, the current line-up includes:
The band last toured India in the 2000s. They performed during the ‘Acoustica Live Tour’ in August 2001, including a show in Bengaluru, and later returned for the ‘Humanity World Tour’ in December 2007 with concerts in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Ahead of the now-cancelled tour, Jabs had spoken about their excitement to return, recalling their earlier visits fondly.
“We have great memories from playing in India almost 20 years ago. We played in Shillong, Mumbai… and we’re going to play again in those cities this time around. The audience is fantastic, it’s a rock audience and we have best memories. And now, since it’s such a long time ago, we expect to play to a new generation also because it’s almost 20 years ago and it’s time for us to come back now,” he told PTI.
Organisers have confirmed that all tickets booked through BookMyShow will be refunded automatically within 7–10 working days.
While fans remain disappointed, many have expressed hope that the band will reschedule the tour once the situation improves.
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