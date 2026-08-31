Scott Wolf’s ex-wife Kelley Wolf reveals ‘drug-induced mania with psychosis’ diagnosis, apologises to actor

Kelley Wolf has opened up about a turbulent year involving what she says was “breakthrough drug-induced mania with psychosis,” while issuing a public apology to her former husband Scott Wolf, their children, family, friends, and members of their community.

Kelley Wolf opens up her mental health diagnosis In a lengthy Instagram post, Kelley, 49, described the experience as a period in which she felt disconnected from reality and unaware of the extent of her actions. She said it took a year of working with doctors, therapists, and psychologists before she understood what had happened.

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She wrote, “I felt like my brain had been hijacked, and the world was moving at the speed of a freight train. It turns out that is exactly what happened, but I didn't know it. I had no awareness of my actions. I was completely delusional, and it was hitting critical mass. After a year of working with incredible doctors, therapists, psychologists, and healers, I have an answer.”

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Wolf said the diagnosis was new to her despite her longstanding interest in psychology. She attributed the episode to what she described as a combination of stress, past trauma, hormonal shifts, hallucinogens mixed with prescribed medication.

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Kelley wrote, “What I experienced was diagnosed as breakthrough drug-induced mania with psychosis-which means it had never happened before, and I pray never again-caused by stress, past trauma, hormonal shifts, and hallucinogens mixed with prescribed medications. A perfect storm.”

She did not provide a detailed account of everything that happened during the period, saying instead that she wanted to acknowledge the impact her behaviour had on people around her.

She added, “I am so sorry. My husband of twenty years was taken through a nightmare that wouldn't even fly in a movie script; it was so brutal. The things I did, said, wrote, and posted caused profound harm and were not based in truth or reality. And they caused pain I could never imagine to the people I love the most.”

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Wolf also reflected on accusations and actions she made during that period of time. She also mentioned how she now finds difficult to reconcile with her sense of self.

“My brain turned on me. In my illness, I made accusations and did things that make me shudder.”

She said that during the episode she developed what she described as grand and delusional beliefs, including the belief that she was working for CIA and running for president.

Much of Wolf's post focused on her regret over the effect of the episode on her family. Addressing Scott and their children directly, she wrote, “Scott and my kids... There won't be a day that I don't thank God for you. Causing you pain and being the reason you suffered will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

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She acknowledged that she believed it was her responsibility to protect her family but felt that her actions had instead contributed to their suffering.

She wrote, “It was my job to protect you, honor you, and keep you safe, and I became the cause of your heartbreak. I am sorry.”

Wolf also thanked those who supported her during the crisis, saying they had helped her reach what she called “safe harbour”. She said she intended to use the experience as a reason to help others and to focus on “redemption and grace and purpose”.

The former couple were married for two decades and share children. Wolf's post also included apologies to family members and friends, whom she said she had come to view as enemies during the episode.

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She added, “The people who have shown up for my entire life became enemies. The things I did caused harm I deeply regret, and you still have found a way to forgive.”

Scott responded positively to the post with red heart emojis.

Scott Wolf's response to Kelley's public apology letter.

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She also addressed the Park City community, where she said the family had lived for 20 years, thanking residents for continuing to support them.

“This has been our home for 20 years, and hurting you was like burning down my own house.”

Wolf ended her account by expressing gratitude towards the people who had stood by her and saying that she would work to make better use of her life after the experience.

More about Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf's relationship Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf announced their separation in June 2025 after 21 years of marriage. Scott subsequently confirmed that he had filed for divorce, describing it as “the most difficult decision of my life”. The couple, who married in 2004, share three children and initially said their priority was helping them through the split.

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The divorce later became contentious, with Scott seeking a temporary restraining order and temporary custody of their children following a series of incidents involving Kelley. The restraining order was later withdrawn after the pair reached an agreement.

Despite the turmoil surrounding their separation, the former couple have since appeared to move towards a more amicable relationship.

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In February 2026, they were photographed together with their children at Universal Studios, with Scott saying at the time: “We are healing” and that they were committed to being honest, authentic and loving towards themselves, each other and their children.

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