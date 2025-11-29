Sean Combs organises Thanksgiving meals for inmates at Fort Dix prison

Los Angeles [US], November 29 (ANI): Sean Combs, who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence at the federal correctional institution FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, helped organise and personally fund Thanksgiving meals for fellow inmates, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, Combs, through his representative, told TMZ that he worked with an internal inmate group known as the Bankroll Bosses to organise the initiative. He explained that the effort was driven by a desire to uplift morale during the holiday season, calling Thanksgiving a time about "making sure other people eat."

With no access to proper kitchen equipment, Combs and other inmates purchased ingredients from the prison commissary and spent two days preparing the food. Using only ID cards to cut ingredients and without stoves or microwaves, they managed to distribute full Thanksgiving meals, including turkey roast, mashed potatoes, corn and dessert to every housing unit at Fort Dix.

"Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat," Combs told TMZ. "Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing."According to THR, Combs, who was transferred to Fort Dix in October, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison earlier this year after being found guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act. Along with prison time, he was ordered to pay a $500,000 fine and to undergo five years of supervised release upon release.

