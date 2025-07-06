Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs acquitted of sex trafficking, hailed by inmates as symbol of hope in US justice system

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs received a standing ovation from fellow inmates last week after he was acquitted of serious federal charges in the United States, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. The high-profile verdict has become a symbol of resilience for many Black men within the American prison system, according to Combs' defence team.

“They all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government,’” said Combs’ lead counsel, Marc Agnifilo, speaking over the weekend.

The music mogul, 55, remains in custody following a separate conviction on prostitution-related offences, but the acquittals marked a significant victory in a case that could have seen him imprisoned for life.

Combs, who was arrested after federal raids on his Los Angeles and Miami homes in March 2024, faced mounting legal challenges. Agnifilo recalled telling his client early on, “Maybe it’s your fate in life to be the guy who wins… They need to see that someone can win. I think he took that to heart.”

Bold Strategy, Blunt Defence The trial, which spanned eight weeks, featured an aggressive and transparent strategy by Combs’ legal team. The defence leaned into public perceptions of Combs’ turbulent personal life—including admissions of jealousy, drug use, and involvement in consensual non-traditional relationships—but firmly rejected the prosecution’s characterisation of these behaviours as criminal.

“You may think to yourself, wow, he is a really bad boyfriend,” said defence attorney Teny Geragos during opening statements. “But that… is simply not sex trafficking.”

Agnifilo described the approach as a “no-brainer,” aimed at preventing the jury from conflating documented violence with a broader criminal enterprise. The strategy appeared to work: jurors ultimately rejected the most severe charges, and Agnifilo was vindicated in his belief that the government’s case was structurally flawed.

“They didn’t have a conspiracy,” he said. “They basically had Combs' personal life and tried to build racketeering around personal assistants.”

How The Trial Had An Unexpected Ending After days of tense deliberations and initial deadlock on the racketeering charge, jurors returned with a verdict acquitting Combs of both that and the central sex trafficking accusation. Combs reportedly mouthed “thank you” to the jury, as supporters applauded and some members of his legal team were seen in tears.

The victory was hailed by legal analysts, with former prosecutor Mitchell Epner calling it “a major loss for the prosecution” and praising the “dream team” of defence lawyers for their cohesive, witness-free narrative.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, Combs remains incarcerated due to his conviction on lesser charges. However, having already served ten months, he may be eligible for release within a few years. According to Agnifilo, Combs plans to re-enter a domestic abuse rehabilitation programme he had started before his arrest, showing a commitment to personal reform.

“He burns hot in all matters,” Agnifilo said. “I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune” that can hide them.

A Final Twist in a Dramatic Day Following the verdict, drama continued outside the courtroom when a man collapsed in violent seizures near the elevators. Trained in emergency medical response, Agnifilo stepped in to assist, stabilising the man alongside his daughter and colleagues until rescue workers arrived.

“It was like I was getting punked by God,” Agnifilo said, reflecting on the intense series of events.