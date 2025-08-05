Sean Diddy Combs denied bail by NYC judge due to risk of 'flight or danger'

New York [US], August 5 (ANI): Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail by a New York federal judge over no "exceptional reasons" to release him before his October sentencing.

The Bad Boy Records founder has been convicted of transporting to engage in prostitution, with his sentencing set for October 3, 2025.

According to People, Judge Arun Subramanian has asked attorneys to find "clear and convincing" evidence to prove that Diddy won't flee or pose a danger to others or any community, including his victims and witnesses.

He asserted that the rapper posed a risk of "flight or danger."

Subramanian also detailed on the conditions that would confirm Diddy's release and said, "Exceptional reasons' warranting release where it was undisputed that the defendant posed no risk of flight or danger, and where 'unique circumstances' counseled release, including the defendant's advanced 'age and serious medical conditions, which require care that the MDC may not be able to provide."

Noting that no increased bond amount or additional conditions would change the decision, given the proof against him, the judge concluded the letter by rejecting Diddy's bail application.

The order came a week after the rapper's team filed a 62-page letter to the court for his release, reported Variety. The rapper has been denied bail three times in the past before his May trial.

On July 2, Diddy Combs was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution; however, he was acquitted on the serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The legal proceedings began after the rapper's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit, accusing him of repeated sexual misconduct and exploitation.

It led to a series of lawsuits, including accusations of rape, sexual abuse, harassment, violence, sex trafficking, and more.