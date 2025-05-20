Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' ex-assistant David James alleges lie detector tests, drug use, intimidation in sex trafficking trial

David James Testifies to Drugs, Surveillance and Cassie Allegations in Diddy Trial

On the seventh day of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing racketeering and sex trafficking trial, former personal assistant David James returned to the witness stand, offering new and disturbing details about his time working for the music mogul.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all five criminal charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Cassie seen in hotel bed with unknown man, Combs in shower James recalled an incident from 2008 in Miami, where he entered a hotel room to deliver an iPad to Combs. Using his key after receiving no response, James told the court he walked in and saw Cassie Ventura apparently sleeping with the covers pulled to her neck, while an unknown man with long hair walked across the room. Combs, James said, was in the shower at the time.

"I never spoke to them about it, I just thought they were doing personal things," James testified. "I never had conversations with Cassie or Mr. Combs about their personal affairs."

Combs allegedly used lie detectors and intimidation tactics James also described being subjected to at least two lie detector tests by Combs. The first occurred when some money went missing during his first year on the job. “It was very intimidating,” he said, adding that the polygraph was conducted by a former FBI agent.

The second test followed the disappearance of a watch, and James testified that Combs’ security searched through his clothing and personal drawers after a Cartier bracelet went missing.

Drug use and video footage used as leverage In another incident, James recounted how he got high on ecstasy at a New Year’s Eve party. His dancing, caught on camera, was later brought up by Combs. “‘OK, I will keep it (the video) if I need it,’” Combs allegedly told him. “He thought it would be embarrassing for me,” James added.

Cash, pills and secrecy Earlier in his testimony, James said Combs regularly travelled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $10,000 in cash — “and sometimes much more” — along with 25 to 30 pill bottles. These included Advil, Tylenol, Viagra, "pills to increase sperm count," and later, Percocet and ecstasy. James said he witnessed Combs consuming the substances.

He also testified about being instructed to purchase baby oil, Astroglide and condoms in cash for reimbursement “off the company books.”

Inside Combs’ inner circle James described the culture at Bad Boy Entertainment as one of total obedience. When he was hired, he was told: “This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom, and we are all here to serve in it.” He also said Cassie once confided that she could not leave Combs because “he controlled her career and money.”

