Sean Diddy Combs eyes Madison Square Garden comeback despite conviction, lawyer says as pardon talks with Trump reported

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is plotting a return to the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden, according to his lawyer, despite facing a lengthy prison sentence for prostitution-related offences.

Advertisement

Speaking to CBS News, Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo said the rapper told him “he’s going to be back at Madison Square Garden” — a bold statement given that the hip-hop mogul is currently behind bars.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to return to music Combs — co-founder of Bad Boy Records and the man who launched the career of the late Notorious BIG — was once one of the most influential figures in pop culture, with a career spanning Grammy-winning music, fashion ventures, and reality television. Now, alongside his criminal conviction, he is battling multiple civil lawsuits.

On Tuesday, August 5, Combs was denied bail ahead of his sentencing in October. He faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty in July of two counts of transportation for prostitution. However, his sentence is expected to be significantly shorter. The 54-year-old was acquitted of more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which carried potential life sentences.

Advertisement

Sean Combs to get pardoned by President Trump? Reports have also emerged that Combs has been in contact with former US president Donald Trump about a possible pardon, according to a source close to his legal team cited by NBC News, Sky News’ US partner network.

The White House, however, has refused to be drawn on the matter, saying it “will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request.”