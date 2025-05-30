Sean Diddy Combs former assistant accuses him of sexual assault

New York [US], May 30 (ANI): A woman who once served as Sean 'Diddy' Combs' personal assistant offered a deeply emotional and disturbing account of her years working for the music mogul, as she took the stand in his ongoing federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial in the Southern District of New York.

The woman, identified by the pseudonym "Mia" on Thursday described a workplace filled with prolonged exploitation, physical and emotional abuse, and repeated incidents of sexual assault, some of which mirrored accounts previously given by celebrity stylist Deonte Nash and singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who once dated Combs and has made similar allegations in separate legal filings, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Testifying under subpoena, "Mia" said she worked for Combs between 2009 and 2017, a period that coincided with much of his relationship with Ventura.

According to her, what began as a promising job quickly devolved into a nightmarish experience.

She said Combs routinely forced her to work without rest, once for five days straight, and subjected her to degrading treatment.

At times, she claimed, he would scream at her, call her "incompetent," and treat her "like a worthless piece of crap," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

She recounted several alleged instances of sexual assault. In one early episode, she said Combs forced vodka shots on her during his 40th birthday celebration and then assaulted her by putting his hand up her dress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in another incident, she said she awoke in a bunk bed to find him on top of her. Despite saying "no" to his advances, the act proceeded quickly, she testified.

As Combs' live-in assistant, "Mia" testified she was denied basic privacy and was not allowed to lock her bedroom door, a rule enforced only for her, while male security personnel were permitted locks. "This is my house and no one locks the doors," she recalled Combs saying.

While she had been promised an annual salary of USD 55,000, she claimed she never received more than USD 50,000 during her entire employment.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, she also described moments of emotional collapse due to extreme exhaustion, recounting symptoms like hearing loss, blurred vision, and a complete breakdown.

It was only after such an episode, she said, that she was allowed to sleep.

"Mia" also corroborated earlier testimony about Combs' alleged violent behaviour toward Cassie Ventura.

She recalled an incident where he allegedly threw Ventura into the edge of a bed frame, causing a bloody gash on her forehead.

"It was so fast, but I felt like I was in slow motion," she said, adding, "She had a pretty big scar... blood was coming out."

Another time, after sneaking out to a party hosted by the late musician Prince in Beverly Hills, Combs reportedly tracked them down and violently assaulted Ventura in public before Prince's security intervened.

Mia said she was suspended without pay afterwards.

When asked why she chose to testify despite not wanting to revisit her time with Combs, she responded through tears, "Because I have to tell the truth, the whole truth," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Thursday's hearing also revealed that the prosecution might be nearing the end of its case sooner than expected.

Meanwhile, Combs' defence attorneys have requested extended evening hours with the defendant to prepare, asking the judge to allow meetings until 10 pm each night.