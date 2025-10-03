Sean Diddy Combs has not fully expressed remorse, judge says at sentencing

By Luc Cohen and Jack Queen

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sean "Diddy" Combs has not fully expressed remorse for the conduct that led to his conviction on prostitution-related charges, a U.S. judge said on Friday at the hip-hop mogul's sentencing hearing.

A jury on July 2 convicted Combs, 55, on two counts of arranging for paid male escorts to travel across state lines to take part in drug-fueled sexual performances - sometimes known as "Freak Offs" - with Combs' girlfriends while he recorded video and masturbated.

The jury acquitted him on the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, which could have earned him a life sentence. Those charges hinged on prosecutors' accusation that Combs used violence and threats to coerce his girlfriends to take part in the encounters.

Combs' lawyers acknowledged he had physically abused his girlfriends, but argued they willingly took part in the sexual performances.

In a four-page letter to Subramanian, filed with the court on Thursday, Combs apologized "for all the hurt and pain that I caused others by my conduct," and asked the judge for mercy, saying, "I lost my way."

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said the "narrative" advanced by Combs and his lawyers that the case involved nothing more than transporting people across state lines to engage in consensual sexual activity was "flatly inconsistent with both reality and any acceptance of responsibility."

Subramanian said Combs had expressed remorse for some of his conduct, but said he had not apologized for the prostitution offenses at the heart of the conviction.

Subramanian has not yet imposed the sentence. The judge said he agreed with the probation officers that federal guidelines call for a sentence between 5-3/4 years and 7-1/4 years, but also said the guidelines were merely advisory.

Combs faces up to 20 years in prison, though the judge has wide discretion in crafting a punishment. Prosecutors are pushing for a sentence of at least 11-1/4 years.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik said the defense was improperly seeking to portray Combs' conduct as a "minor consequence of a sex, drugs, and rock and roll lifestyle," and argued the judge should consider his abuse of his girlfriends.

"To not account for it now would be to let the defendant get away with years of domestic violence and abuse," Slavik said.

Defense lawyers say the appropriate sentence is 14 months, which would mean Combs would be released by the end of the year after receiving credit for time served. They say evidence of Combs' abuse should not factor into his sentencing.

Combs and his lawyers are expected to address the court later on Friday.

TRIAL CENTERED ON 'FREAK OFFS'

Combs pleaded not guilty and is expected to appeal his conviction after sentencing.

The founder of Bad Boy Records, Combs is credited with elevating hip-hop's stature in American culture.

The New York-born entrepreneur is one of the most prominent men in the entertainment industry to have faced trial on sex crimes charges.

Over the course of a two-month trial earlier this year, jurors heard testimony from two of Combs' former girlfriends - the rhythm-and-blues singer Casandra Ventura and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane - into partaking in the performances through violence and threats to withhold financial support.

Jurors saw surveillance footage of Combs kicking and dragging Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016, an incident she testified took place after a Freak Off. Jane testified that Combs last year attacked her and told her to perform oral sex on a male escort after she said she did not want to.

Both Ventura and Jane also testified that they at times took part consensually because they loved Combs and wanted to please him.

JUDGE CALLS DEFENSE LETTER 'INAPPROPRIATE'

At the outset of the hearing, Slavik said a former personal assistant to Combs who had been planning to speak at the sentencing had changed her mind.

The woman, known in court by the pseudonym Mia, testified at his trial that he raped her multiple times. Slavik said her decision to no longer speak was do in part to a letter Combs' defense lawyers filed on Wednesday accusing Mia of lying, which the prosecutor described as "bullying."

Subramanian said he agreed with Slavik.

"The tone of the defense's letter was inappropriate," the judge said.

Combs, who has been behind bars at a Brooklyn jail since his conviction, is expected to address the court. Two or three of Combs' children are also expected to speak, defense lawyer Brian Steel said.