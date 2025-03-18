Sean Diddy Combs’ prison call to Kanye West: ’They’re trying to end us,’ warns rapper amid Kim Kardashian dispute

Kanye West has once again found himself at the centre of controversy, this time over his latest track, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine." The song features his 11-year-old daughter, North West, and none other than Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently incarcerated on serious federal charges. The release has ignited a heated dispute with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who vehemently opposed North's involvement in the project.

Amidst this turmoil, Sean Diddy Combs, who is awaiting trial, offered words of encouragement to Kanye during a phone call from jail. He urged Kanye to "get behind the mic" and return to his stage presence.

Kanye-Kim Kardashian Drama Unfolds Kim Kardashian took legal action to block Kanye's song's release, trademarking North's name in an attempt to protect her from potential legal entanglements related to Diddy's ongoing controversies.

However, Kanye West refused to back down, sharing a snippet of the song on X and posting screenshots of their private text exchange, which quickly went viral.

In the messages, Kim Kardashian expressed her concerns about North West's participation, while Kanye responded with a threat, saying, "Amend it or I'm going to war".

The New York Post could not clarify when the phone call took place.

What did Sean Diddy Combs tell Kanye West in phone call from prison? Below is a layout of the conversation between Sean P Diddy and Kanye West as reported by NYP.

Sean Diddy Combs told the 24-time Grammy winner, “Tell you real from the front line. This sh–t is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful. You can’t do nothing for just… I need you out there, you hear me?”

“I hear you, yes, sir,” West responded, as Combs continued, “And have some f–king fun. Get behind the mic, have some fun. Chop up them samples, get back on your hit man vibe. Have some fun, get back to smiling.”

“F–k these other motherf–kers. They are wasting your time. Wasting your motherf–kingg time,” Combs said. “So, put that love in your heart, man, and enjoy yourself.”

“Yeah, it’s time for me just to grab the mic and get back on. I love, I love music again,” Kanye West responded.

“Jump into your bag. We gonna have years and decades to fight these motherf–kers. Right now, enjoy your life,” Combs said.

“This is coming from me, from God to you. Enjoy your life. Fall back in love like when you was making the beats. Have a good time and say ‘f–k the world and all the bulls–t’ man.”

Sean Diddy Combs asked Kanye West to play him a track over the phone to “give me some f–king life.”

“This s–t is f–king sad. I’m Puff Daddy in jail. This s–t is f–king sad as a motherf–ker,” Diddy said, adding, “The devil is a liar.”

“When I get out and I get that f–king freedom, woo. I am not caring about nothing but motherf–king being happy. And I want you to feel that,” added Sean Diddy Combs, who faces a minimum of 15 years in prison

“They definitely trying to end us,” Combs went on. “I’m gonna beat this s–t and get next to you.”