Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s conviction on prostitution charges: Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura’s testimony praised by her lawyer

Lawyer for R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of years of abuse, commended her bravery despite the music mogul’s acquittal on the most serious charges.

Cassie, who had a long-term romantic and professional relationship with Combs, testified in court that he beat, raped, and manipulated her into taking part in drug-fueled sexual encounters. While jurors did not convict Combs of sex trafficking Ventura, they did find him guilty of two felony counts of transporting women for prostitution—charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.

In a statement following the verdict, Cassie’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, said: “Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.”

He praised Ventura’s decision to speak publicly about her experiences: “By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”

Combs, who has denied all allegations of non-consensual conduct, settled a separate civil lawsuit with Ventura last year for a reported $20 million. He still faces numerous other civil claims from additional accusers.

After three days of deliberations, the jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transporting women for prostitution under the federal Mann Act, each carrying up to 10 years in prison. He was cleared of accusations that he coerced his former partners, including singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, into drug-fueled sexual encounters with paid men.

The verdict marks a partial victory for Combs, 55, who has been held in custody since his September 2024 arrest. His lawyers immediately asked the judge to grant bail, arguing the convictions are far less serious than the charges prosecutors originally pursued.

Prosecutors opposed his release, citing his history of violence, drug use, and alleged witness intimidation. The judge has not yet ruled on bail.

Sentencing will be scheduled after both sides submit recommendations.

As the verdict was read, Combs dropped to his knees and appeared to pray. Smiling at his family, he said, “I’ll be home soon.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles begin Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced mounting legal battles over allegations that he used his wealth, power, and business resources to control and exploit women in his orbit.

Prosecutors alleged Combs forced two women—R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and another woman known as Jane—to participate in drug-fueled, days-long sexual encounters with male escorts while he watched. Both testified that Combs beat them, threatened to leak sex tapes, and withheld financial support to coerce compliance.

While Combs’ defense lawyers admitted he was abusive in his personal relationships, they maintained all sexual activity was consensual. They cited intimate messages exchanged during the relationships to argue that both women sometimes participated willingly because they loved Combs and wanted to please him.

Cassie’s lawsuit In November 2023, Ventura filed a separate civil suit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allowed survivors of sexual violence to sue regardless of the statute of limitations. She accused Combs of rape, trafficking, and prolonged physical abuse throughout their decade-long romantic and professional relationship.

Combs denied all allegations. Just one day after the lawsuit was filed, the parties reached a confidential $20 million settlement.

Criminal trial timeline In May 2025, jury selection began in Combs’ high-profile criminal trial. Prosecutors painted him as a violent predator hiding behind a charismatic public image. Defense attorneys countered that the case centered on his unconventional sexual preferences and argued they did not amount to criminal behavior.