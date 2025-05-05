Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking trial begins: Jury selection underway

Jury selection began on Monday (May 6) in the sex trafficking and racketeering trial of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. The 55-year-old music entrepreneur faces five serious charges, including sex trafficking, transportation for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. Combs has pleaded not guilty.

Combs appears in court Arriving from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, Combs entered US District Judge Arun Subramanian’s Manhattan courtroom just after 9 a.m. EDT. He smiled and hugged his attorneys before the proceedings began.

Anonymous jury in the trial Judge Subramanian addressed prospective jurors shortly after, launching the voir dire process to select a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates. Given the intense media attention, the jury will remain anonymous to protect their identities from public exposure and potential threats.

Screening hundreds for bias Hundreds of juror questionnaires were reviewed ahead of trial to identify bias. About 150 potential jurors moved on to in-person questioning. From this group, the court aims to identify 45 qualified jurors before both sides exercise peremptory challenges to finalise the panel. A unanimous verdict is required for conviction.

Stakes: 15 years to life If convicted on all counts, Combs faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could be sentenced to life in prison. Judge Subramanian would determine the final sentence at a later date.

Prosecution: 'Freak offs' and coercion Federal prosecutors allege that Combs used his business empire to orchestrate drug-fueled, multi-day sex events—dubbed “Freak offs”—and trafficked women for the entertainment of himself and others. They plan to call four women to testify, accusing Combs of manipulation and coercion.

Defense: Lifestyle was consensual Combs' defense team argues the sexual activity was consensual and part of a swinger lifestyle. Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo emphasised in court that there’s no crime in consensual adult behavior, regardless of its nature. The defense plans to challenge the credibility of the prosecution’s key witnesses.

Civil lawsuits and public fallout The federal trial follows a wave of over 50 civil lawsuits filed against Combs since late 2023. It began when singer Casandra Ventura accused him of sex trafficking. That case was settled privately. However, the allegations triggered a dramatic fall from grace for Combs, once a cultural icon and hip-hop billionaire.

Fall of a music mogul Combs, once celebrated for his role in shaping modern hip-hop and throwing elite parties, has seen his reputation collapse. Today, he remains in custody just miles from his Harlem birthplace, awaiting a trial that could determine the rest of his life.

Sean Combs rejects plea deal, faces risk of harsher sentence During the pre-trial hearings, BBC reported that it learned Combs has turned down a plea deal offered by government prosecutors. Combs confirmed to the judge that he fully understood the consequences of rejecting the deal, including the possibility of facing a longer and more severe sentence if convicted.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, continues to assert that the sexual encounters described by the prosecution were consensual.