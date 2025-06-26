Sean Diddy Combs sex trafficking trial heads to closing arguments

*

Combs faces minimum 15-year term if convicted on all charges

*

Defense argues sex acts were consensual

*

Prosecutors claim Combs used force, fraud, threats

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - Closing arguments are due to kick off on Thursday in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial, with prosecutors expected to tell the jury that he forced his former girlfriends to take part in sexual performances and the defense set to counter that the music mogul believed the sex acts were consensual.

Combs, a former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture, has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, the Bad Boy Records founder faces a minimum 15-year prison term and could be sentenced to life behind bars.

Over more than six weeks of testimony in Manhattan federal court, jurors heard two of Combs' former girlfriends testify that they took part in days-long, drug-fueled sex parties sometimes called "Freak Offs" with male sex workers while Combs watched, masturbated, and sometimes filmed.

The jury saw hotel surveillance footage of Combs beating one of the women in a hallway, and heard Combs' employees describe setting up hotel rooms and buying drugs for the performances.

Both alleged victims - the rhythm and blues singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane - said Combs also threatened to cut off financial support or leak sex tapes when they complained about their treatment.

Prosecutors say Combs' conduct amounted to sex trafficking because he used force, fraud and threats to compel Ventura and Jane to take part, and because the male escorts were paid.

Combs' defense lawyers acknowledge that Combs was occasionally violent in domestic relationships, but have argued that his conduct did not amount to sex trafficking because the sex acts described by prosecutors were consensual.

Ventura and Jane both testified that they at times took part in the performances because they loved Combs and wanted to make him happy, and defense lawyers have argued he had no way of knowing that they were not participating willingly.

Closing arguments are expected to continue into Friday. The jury is expected to start deliberations either late on Friday or on Monday.

Combs, a rapper and entrepreneur known for turning artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Usher into stars, has been held in federal lockup in Brooklyn since his September 2024 arrest.

During cross-examination of both women, defense lawyers highlighted tender and sexually explicit text messages that Ventura and Jane sent Combs over the course of their years-long relationships with him.

The defense opted not to call witnesses of their own, but during a 30-minute defense case on Tuesday displayed additional messages between Ventura and Combs, including one in which she pledged to "be your little freak."

Combs did not testify. Defendants in U.S. criminal cases are not required to present evidence, and judges instruct juries not to hold a refusal to testify against defendants. To win a guilty verdict, prosecutors must prove their cases beyond a reasonable doubt.

Legal experts said the jury would need to consider the prosecution's evidence of Combs' abuse against the defense's evidence that the women consented to the performances in at least some instances. The 12-member jury must be unanimous to convict Combs on any of the counts.

"The question is which narrative is going to hold more weight," said Heather Cucolo, a professor at New York Law School.

Prosecutors are also expected to argue that Combs is guilty of racketeering conspiracy because his employees helped organize the "Freak Offs" and cover up abuse.

Combs' lawyers have argued there was no conspiracy in part because his employees were not aware of anything improper about the sexual performances, and that any drugs they procured for their boss were for his personal use.