Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial twist: Prosecutors drop multiple charges; rapper declines to testify

Sean "Diddy" Combs' high-profile federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial is nearing its conclusion, with closing arguments set for Thursday (June 26). On Wednesday, prosecutors, as per multiple reports, announced they would not pursue several previously included allegations, including attempted kidnapping, attempted arson, and aiding and abetting sex trafficking. The charges were part of the broader racketeering case against Combs, 55, who has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

On Wednesday, Combs' defense rested its case, choosing not to call any witnesses. Instead, defense lawyers relied on cross-examinations and highlighted sexually explicit messages between Combs and one of the alleged victims to argue that the encounters were consensual.

Combs not to testify Combs confirmed in court on Wednesday that he would not take the witness stand. When US District Judge Arun Subramanian asked how he was doing, Combs responded: “I’m doing great, your honor,” and added, “I want to tell you thank you, you’re doing an excellent job.”

Combs said he “thoroughly” discussed the decision with his attorneys, calling it “solely my decision.” The judge pressed to ensure the rapper knew it was ultimately his choice, to which Combs agreed.

Prosecution’s case centers on ex-girlfriends’ testimony Over the six-week trial, prosecutors called 34 witnesses, including former employees of Combs’ companies. But the most damning testimony came from two of Combs' former romantic partners: Casandra “Cassie” Ventura and a woman identified only as “Jane.”

Ventura, who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018, testified she felt pressured to perform in sexual encounters with male sex workers—referred to as “freak offs”—so she could later be intimate with Combs. These acts, she said, were often filmed and involved baby oil.

Jane, who was involved with Combs from 2021 until his arrest last year, testified she took part in similar encounters—dubbed “hotel nights”—as recently as August 2023. She told jurors she did so despite feeling coerced, because she still loved Combs.

Videos played in court Both sides presented over 40 minutes of explicit recordings Combs had made. Prosecutors said the footage corroborated the women’s accounts of coercion, while the defense argued it proved the acts were consensual.

Closing arguments to begin on Thursday Combs, who has remained jailed without bail since his September 2023 arrest, was actively involved in his defense throughout the trial—passing notes and conferring with lawyers.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin on Thursday. A verdict could follow shortly thereafter.