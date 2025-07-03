Sean Diddy Combs to remain jailed ahead of sentencing, judge rules

By Luc Cohen and Jack Queen

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge denied Sean "Diddy" Combs' request to be released from jail on Wednesday ahead of his sentencing, after the music mogul was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges that could have put him behind bars for life but found guilty of lesser prostitution-related offenses.

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court hours after the verdict was read, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said Combs must remain in federal lockup in Brooklyn for now given the ample evidence presented at trial of violent acts Combs had committed.

The verdict was overall a win for Combs, a former billionaire known for elevating hip-hop in American culture.

The 12-member jury unanimously convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. It acquitted Combs of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking two of his former romantic partners: the rhythm and blues singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, and a woman known in court by the pseudonym Jane.

Prosecutors acknowledged in a court filing that federal sentencing guidelines appeared to recommend a maximum sentence of 5-1/4 years. Combs' lawyers argued that two years would be the outer limit.

After the verdict, Combs knelt before his chair and appeared to pray. Combs then rose and faced the courtroom gallery.

“I’m gonna be home soon,” he said, smiling and clasping his hands. “I love you. Thank you, I love you.”

Combs’ family and supporters erupted into applause and cheers.

Combs, 55, who had pleaded not guilty to all five counts, faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence on each of the two prostitution counts.