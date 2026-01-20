Season two of hit Netflix series 'Kohrra' to debut on February 11

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that its acclaimed police procedural series "Kohrra" will return for a second season on February 11.

After a critically acclaimed first season that was widely praised for its nuanced character-driven storytelling, the new instalment promises a fresh investigation set once again against Punjab’s bleak, wintry landscape, where silences often reveal more than confessions.

Actor Barun Sobti will return as assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi with Mona Singh joining the franchise in a key new role, a press release said.

Season two will see Garundi leaving Jagrana behind and taking charge at the Dalerpura Police Station, where he reports to a new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur, played by Singh.

"Different as they may seem, both share the same passion to throw themselves into a case- even as the walls they’ve built to escape their pasts crumble right before their eyes," read the official logline.

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, "Kohrra" is produced by A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three.

The second season marks a creative evolution for the show, with Sharma, also known for his work with Prime Video show "Paatal Lok", stepping into the director’s role alongside Faisal Rahman.

“It’s quite exciting to be back. Season one allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we’ve tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we’ve seen play out across the country.

"The show's an emotional roller-coaster. Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can’t wait for people to see it for themselves," Sharma said.

Tanya Bami, series head, Netflix India, described Kohrra as a “cult classic” that has earned awards and critical acclaim for its understated storytelling.

"What makes it unique is its honest simplicity, the unassuming backgrounds that expose deep layers of complexity as the fog lifts episode on episode. Set in a new city against the backdrop of a new crime and new partnership, season two is even more riveting.

"I completely credit the expert craftsmanship of Sudip Sharma, who is not only the creator & showrunner, but is also making his directorial debut with season two. For all crime fans, this is an unmissable crime drama thriller," she added.