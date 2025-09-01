Meghan Markle’s Netflix cooking show scores this much on Rotten Tomatoes

The second season of With Love, Meghan has not managed to impress audiences as expected. Netflix dropped the latest instalment of Meghan Markle's eight-episode series on August 26, but early reactions have been merciless. On Rotten Tomatoes, season two managed just 20 per cent, down from the already dismal 38 per cent for the debut. Audience scores slipped as well, dropping from 33 per cent to 27 per cent, reports Newsweek.

The Guardian called the show “so painfully contrived that it’s genuinely fascinating,” while The Times dubbed it “a series in search of a meaning, fronted by a woman in need of some cash.” Both reviews fed into the harsh numbers, showing that Markle’s mix of lifestyle tips and celebrity guests still is not connecting.

With Love, Meghan Season 2: What happened in the show? Season two featured Chrissy Teigen, who was joined briefly by husband John Legend, along with Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France. Chef José Andrés and entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, who recently partnered with Markle on a podcast, also appeared.

As per Newsweek, the show is not just about food. The Duchess of Sussex wove in personal details, telling viewers Harry said “I love you” first and recalling how she realized she loved him on their third date. She also reflected on time away from her children. While she did not spell it out, the timing lined up with September 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died and the Sussexes extended their trip to Britain after the Invictus Games events.

Reactions across the press Not every review was pure venom. Vogue columnist Raven Smith wrote: “The internet still hates it, but with less of the vim that the cold-plunge shock of season one inspired, now that we’ve acclimated to Markle’s waters… With Love, Meghan offers easy watching, not hate-watching.” Vanity Fair struck a more tongue-in-cheek note with its headline: “Meghan Markle Finally Figures Out ‘With Love, Meghan’ Is a Talk Show, Not a How-To Guide.”

For now, Netflix has not confirmed a third season. A holiday special is scheduled for December, but beyond that, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new first look deal with the streamer leaves future projects without guarantees.

