Sebastian Stan CONFIRMED as Harvey Dent in The Batman Part II. Fans say, 'this movie is about to be so good'

Fans of the DC Universe have flooded social media with enthusiastic reactions after official confirmation that Sebastian Stan will portray Harvey Dent — famously known as Two-Face — in ‘The Batman: Part II’, directed by Matt Reeves.

DC fans celebrate Sebastian Stan's casting as Harvey Dent / Two-Face The casting news, reported by The Hollywood Reporter and further amplified by images shared online by Stan’s stylist Michael Fisher showing the actor envisioned as Two-Face, has sparked wide interest and excitement across fan platforms.

View full Image The Hollywood Reporter's official confirmation of Sebastian's casting in the film.

Reactions from fans on social media platforms such as X and Reddit have been overwhelmingly positive, with many welcoming Stan as a compelling choice for the conflicted former district attorney who becomes one of Gotham’s most notorious villains.

One fan wrote: “I was hiking a mountain and got lost, so I asked a stranger where we were, he pointed at this casting and that’s when I knew, we were at the peak (sic),” a playful way of saying the announcement was a career highlight.

Another user compared the casting choice to one of Marvel’s most iconic moments, stating: “Yeah this casting is up there with Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man holy shit (sic),” suggesting Stan’s inclusion could be similarly transformative for the franchise.

A third reaction simply celebrated the news with: “Throwing EVERYTHING on the grill tonight to celebrate (sic),” reflecting excitement.

Other posts highlighted appreciation for both Reeves and Stan’s creative potential, with comments such as “Matt Reeves masterpiece on the way (sic),” indicating confidence in the filmmaker’s vision.

Another echoed admiration for Stan’s screen presence: “He’s got the eyes for it and we already know he can communicate intensity with only half a face (sic),” referencing the psychological depth required for the role. One fan went further, suggesting: “Watch Matt Reeves use him better in one movie than the MCU has in 15 years (sic),” a nod to Stan’s successful tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘The Batman: Part II’ is a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2022 film ‘The Batman’, which starred Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and grossed over $770 million worldwide. The sequel is scheduled for theatrical release on 1 October 2027, with principal photography set to begin in spring 2026 after delays to refine the script.

Reeves returns as director, with Pattinson once again in the lead role and other returning cast members expected, including Colin Farrell as Penguin.

More About Sebastian Stan's work front Sebastian Stan has steadily built a diverse and acclaimed career beyond his long-running portrayal of Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the Marvel franchise.

He has won the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the Berlin International Film Festival for ‘A Different Man’ and took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor for the same film, where he played a character with neurofibromatosis. Additionally, Stan was nominated for a 2025 Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’.

Further roles on Stan’s slate include the forthcoming drama ‘Fjord’, directed by Cristian Mungiu, and continuing his role as Bucky Barnes in ‘Avengers: Doomsday' and Thunderbolts as part of Marvel Studios’ expanding cinematic universe.

Despite some fans awaiting additional official confirmation from Reeves or studio representatives, the current consensus online is one of strong support and keen anticipation.