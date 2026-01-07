Sebastian Stan in talks to join ‘The Batman Part II’ as Robert Pattinson, Matt Reeves’ sequel takes shape

It is being said that acclaimed actor Sebastian Stan is in talks to join the cast of The Batman Part II, the highly anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves’ 2022 hit.

Sebastian Stan to join Robert Pattinson's ‘The Batman II’? According to an exclusive report by Deadline, if negotiations conclude successfully, Stan would join Robert Pattinson — reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman — and Scarlett Johansson in what is shaping up to be one of DC Studios’ most intriguing casting developments in recent years. DC Studios has not commented on the discussions.

Stan, best known for his decade-plus tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, has become one of Hollywood’s most recognisable performers in the superhero genre.

He most recently appeared in Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ and is set to feature in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ later in 2026. His move towards a major role in a DC picture marks a rare cross-franchise transition for an actor of his stature.

The role Stan is being considered for in ‘The Batman Part II’ remains unknown, and no details have been confirmed publicly by the studio. However, speculation from industry observers suggests the part could be substantial and central to the film’s narrative.

Some reports link Stan to Harvey Dent, the Gotham district attorney who becomes the villainous Two-Face in DC Comics lore, though this has not been officially verified.

More about ‘The Batman II’ Matt Reeves returns to write and direct the sequel, which Warner Bros. intends to open in theatres on 1 October 2027. Production is expected to begin in the spring of 2026. Reeves is working from a script that continues the grounded, noir-inspired tone of the 2022 original, which grossed more than $770 million worldwide and helped establish Pattinson’s portrayal of the Caped Crusader as a fan favourite.

Johansson’s involvement, reported last year, added to the film’s media buzz. Like Stan, she is best known for her work in the MCU, where she portrayed Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow across multiple productions. Her role in the Batman sequel has not been disclosed, though some sources suggest she may play a character tied to Gotham’s legal and political landscape, possibly connected to Dent’s arc.

The casting of Stan and Johansson represents a notable infusion of performers who have defined recent superhero cinema into a franchise that, until now, has maintained a separate creative identity from the wider DC Universe being shaped by DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. While ‘The Batman Part II’ exists under the DC Studios banner, it is intended as a distinct “Elseworlds” project with greater creative autonomy.

In addition to Pattinson, the sequel is expected to bring back several key characters from the first film.

Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/The Penguin, while Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis are expected to return as Commissioner James Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth, respectively. Barry Keoghan’s Joker may also appear in some capacity, though the nature of his involvement remains unconfirmed.

Industry analysts view Stan’s potential casting as part of a broader trend in which studios are willing to blend franchise experiences, drawing on actors with established fan bases to elevate tentpole projects. Stan’s work beyond superhero roles — including acclaimed performances in films such as I, Tonya and A Different Man — further positions him as a versatile choice for a film that is expected to explore darker and more complex themes within Gotham’s criminal underworld.