Sebastian Stan to star in Radu Jude’s bold take on ‘Frankenstein’ set in Romania

Romanian auteur Radu Jude and Hollywood actor Sebastian Stan are teaming up for a daring new cinematic project that reimagines Mary Shelley’s iconic monster — this time, on Romanian soil.

Sebastian Stan to lead the Romanian take on ‘Frankenstein’ Fresh off the world premiere of Dracula at the Locarno Film Festival, Jude revealed that he is currently writing Frankenstein in Romania, a film that promises to blend gothic horror with political subtext.

Stan, known globally for his roles in ‘Pam & Tommy, ’The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', and ‘The Apprentice’, is set to take on a challenging double role — both as Victor Frankenstein and his infamous creature.

Jude, who won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay at this year’s Berlin Film Festival with ‘Kontinental ’25’, said the idea grew organically after discussing a possible collaboration with Stan. The actor, who was born in Romania and later emigrated to the United States, reportedly responded enthusiastically to Jude’s unconventional pitch.

“I’m writing a Frankenstein film in Romania,” Jude told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s going to be called Frankenstein in Romania. Sebastian will play both roles — Frankenstein and the monster.”

Why Sebastian Stan and why Frankenstein? The story is expected to weave in historical elements, including the real-life existence of a secret CIA prison once located in Romania, layering modern political commentary onto the mythos of the Frankenstein legend.

This marks a unique moment for both artists. For Stan, it’s a return to his roots and a departure from the typical blockbuster fare. For Jude, it’s another boundary-pushing exploration following the absurdist satire of ‘Bad Luck Banging’ or ‘Loony Porn’ and the sharp class critique in ‘Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World’.

Jude’s prolific 2025 continues. After Locarno, he plans to begin work on another film — a more grounded drama inspired by ‘The Diary of a Chambermaid’ that will tackle themes of immigration and labour. It will follow the story of a Romanian woman working for a French family in Bordeaux while her own child remains at home.

“This next one won’t be Dracula-ish,” Jude noted. “It’s more in the tone of Kontinental ’25 — serious, reflective. I want to explore the ties between Western Europe and Eastern Europe through personal experience.”