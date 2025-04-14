Security heightened outside Salman Khans house after death threat against him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The security is heightened outside actor Salman Khan's residence after a death threat against him.

According to Mumbai Police, the threat to kill Salman Khan and blow up his vehicle was sent via WhatsApp to the Worli Transport Department's official number.

A case has been registered at the Worli police station. Further investigation is underway. Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Datta Kamble, DCP Zone 3, said that a death threat message was received for Salman Khan on Worli Transport Department's Whatsapp number on Sunday.

Following this, the Mumbai Police registered the case under sections "351(2) and 351(3)" of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

"A threat message was received for Salman Khan on Worli Transport Department's WhatsApp number yesterday. A case was registered in the matter. Investigation underway," said DCP Datta Kamble.

In the Whatsapp message, Mumbai Police said that the person threatened Salman with death by claiming to "barge into his house" and "blow up actor Salman Khan's car with a bomb".

"Threat sent to WhatsApp number of Transport Department in Worli, Mumbai. It was given on Sunday. Actor Salman Khan was threatened with death by barging into his house. There was also a threat to blow up actor Salman Khan's car with a bomb," said Mumbai Police earlier today.

This is not the first death threat that the actor has received.

In November last year, the Mumbai Police received a threatening message against actor Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said. The threat message gave the actor two options: apologise or pay ₹5 crore to stay alive.

The Mumbai Police traffic control room received a threatening message in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which threatened the actor with death, saying that if Salman Khan wanted to stay alive, "he should go to our temple and apologize or give ₹5 crore."

"If he does not do so, we will kill him. Our gang is still active," the message claiming to be in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi's brother said.

This was the second death threat which Salman received within a week last year. In the earlier death threat also received by Mumbai Police Traffic Control, a ransom of ₹2 crore was demanded from the actor.