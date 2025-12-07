See Bigg Boss winners list: From Rahul Roy to Sidharth Shukla, Karan Veer Mehra and more ahead of Season 19 finale

Bigg Boss Season 19 finale will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM on December 7. However, you can also livestream the programme at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar. As we inch closer to the finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, here is a look at the contestants who won Bigg Boss in the past.

Rahul Roy: Season 1 Rahul Roy, who starred in the 1990 film Aashiqui, won the maiden season of Bigg Boss in 2007. He was awarded a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

Ashutosh Kaushik: Season 2 After winning the MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007, Ashutosh Kaushik conquered the second season of Bigg Boss in 2008, hosted by Shilpa Shetty.

Vindu Dara Singh: Season 3 Amitabh Bachchan hosted the third season, which Vindu Dara Singh won in 2009. The Son of Sardaar actor also took home ₹1 crore.

Shweta Tiwari: Season 4 Shweta won Bigg Boss 4, which Salman Khan hosted for the first time in 2011. Shweta beat The Great Khali in the finale.

Juhi Parmar: Season 5 Juhi Parmar from Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan won Season 5, which was co-hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Parmar beat Mahek Chahal to win ₹1 crore.

Urvashi Dholakia: Season 6 Urvashi Dholakia beat Imam Siddiqui to win ₹50 lakh.

Gauahar Khan: Season 7 Gauahar put Tanishaa Mukherji in a fix to win Season 7 in 2013.

Gautam Gulati: Season 8 TV actor Gautam Gulati won the show and took home ₹50 lakh along with massive popularity among the masses.

Prince Narula: Season 9 Prince Narula, who had won MTV Roadies 12 and MTV Splitsvilla 8 in 2015, beat Rishab Sinha to win Season 9.

Manveer Gurjar: Season 10 Manveer Gurjar won Season 10 against Bani J and took home ₹50 lakh in 2017.

Shilpa Shinde: Season 11 Shilpa Shinde defeated Hina Khan in 2018 to take home ₹44 lakh as the winner of Season 11.

Dipika Kakar: Season 12 Dipika Kakar went against cricketer S Sreesanth to win ₹30 lakh in 2018.

Sidharth Shukla: Season 13 Late Sidharth Shukla beat Asim Riaz to win Season 13. He died of a heart attack at age 40 on September 2, 2021.

Rubina Dilaik: Season 14 Rubina Dilaik went head-to-head against singer Rahul Vaidya to win ₹36 lakh.

Tejasswi Prakash: Season 15 Hindi TV and Marathi films actress Tejasswi beat Pratik Sehajpal to win Season 15.

MC Stan: Season 16 MC Stan beat Shiv Thakre in 2023 to take home ₹31.8 lakh.

Munawar Faruqui: Season 17 Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lockup Season 1, beat Abhishek Kumar to win Season 17.

Karan Veer Mehra: Season 18 Karanveer Mehra beat Vivian Dsena to emerge as the winner of Season 18.

FAQs Sidharth Shukla won which season of Bigg Boss? Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss Season 13.

When did Prince Narula win Bigg Boss? Prince Narula won Bigg Boss Season 9.