Sejal Kumar marries Bharat Subramaniam. Here's how the influencer met her husband

Popular influencer, YouTuber Sejal Kumar, tied the knot with her boyfriend, Bharat Subramaniam. Their wedding took place at Mussoorie. Several pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on social media.

Sejal Kumar marries Bharat Subramaniam Sejal Kumar and Bharat Subramaniam recently opened up about their love story.

She revealed that although they were in the same New Delhi school, they barely talked to each other. Both had a gap of one year in school. The two reconnected years later on social media.

Talking to Vogue India, Sejal revealed, “He was the head boy of his year, that’s how I remembered him.”

“Bharat was saying something super goofy, which made me think he was so easy to be around,” she added, recalling how her husband would react to her YouTube links.

"I shamelessly posted the link of my first two videos on Bharat’s (Facebook) wall. Since he was really sweet, I felt safe that he wouldn’t call me cringe, because that was the main fear of starting something new back then. He actually commented on my videos from those wall posts, wishing me luck.”

How did Sejal Kumar meet Bharat Subramaniam After years, eventually Kumar came to Mumbai while Subramaniam went to the US.

“On a completely random impulse, I DMed him, wishing him happy birthday,” Sejal Kumar revealed. She continued, “It was super formal and awkward, but we made plans to meet up in the winter break.” She shared that Subramaniam met her for their first coffee date in Gurugram.

The two have been together for almost six years now, although most of the time they were apart.

Bharat Subramaniam proposed to Sejal Kumar before leaving for his MBA post-pandemic.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a roka ceremony.

All about Sejal Kumar and Bharat Subramaniam's wedding Their wedding took place in JW Marriott Walnut Grove, Mussoorie, in December, owing to their love for winter sun and the mountains.

They also hosted mehendi, haldi, sufi night and sangeet, blending the customs for their North meets South wedding.

For the pheras, Sejal Kumar became the bride of Sabyasachi. Complementing her, Subramaniam opted for an off-white Sabyasachi sherwani with a floral stole.

The couple also had a civil ceremony before the traditional nuptials. Sharing pictures of the same, Kumar wrote on Instagram, “shaadi szn begins!!”