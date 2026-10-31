Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunite after 18 years: Disney duo ‘Delena’ drop nostalgic reunion video — Here's why

After an 18-year hiatus from sharing the screen, former Disney Channel stars and childhood best friends Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have officially reunited.

However, this highly anticipated reunion, which has sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy, is not for a television reboot or a musical collaboration, but for a major beauty campaign.

The iconic duo has teamed up to promote Gomez’s cosmetics empire, Rare Beauty.

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Delena Bundle reveal In a newly released YouTube video titled “Checking In,” there is a nostalgic, rapid-fire Q&A session set in a stylised, early-2000s teenage bedroom. Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato open the video by jokingly explaining their 18-year hiatus, claiming they simply “lost our laptop” and just found it.

The video also served as the official launchpad for an exclusive product release: the “Delena Bundle”. The special bundle, adopting the beloved fan-given portmanteau of their names, is set to be available on October 28.

Checking In — Nostalgic highlights The ‘Checking In’ video is packed with callbacks to their Disney Channel days and long-standing friendship.

The reunion video heavily leans into the pair's shared history. The stars acknowledge the massive gap since their last joint video, with Lovato humorously noting that 18 years is "a whole person" and joking that she "just sprouted three grey hairs" at the thought.

When asked about their favourite song, they immediately agree on "One and the Same"—their hit duet from the 2009 movie Princess Protection Program. The duo then breaks into an energetic dance routine to the track.

They also examine a corkboard covered in old photos, laughing at their signature red-carpet poses from 2008 and playfully attempting to recreate them on the spot.

During the rapid-fire, they gave shoutouts to key figures from their shared past, including actress Jamie Chung (their co-star in Princess Protection Program), their on-set teacher Marsha, their "TV mama" Maria, and Barney (a nod to where they first met on Barney & Friends).

The video ends humorously when a fan asked, “Who is your best friend?”

Instead of answering, the screen cuts to a buffering rainbow loading wheel before displaying the campaign taglines.

Making each other blush From a business perspective, the reunion is a calculated and brilliant marketing strategy for Rare Beauty. The video seamlessly weaves in product promotion, with both stars discussing their favourite makeup items.

Lovato highlights the Rare Soft Pinch Blush in the shade “Virtue,” while Gomez applies and favours the shade “Hope,” noting that it provides a “flushed-out look”.

The entire campaign played cleverly on their long-standing relationship, concluding with the tagline "STILL MAKING EACH OTHER BLUSH" alongside the trending hashtag #DELENAISBACK.

Ultimately, the 18-year wait was broken for a savvy entrepreneurial collaboration.