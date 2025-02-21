While fans await ‘I Said I Love You First’, Selena Gomez's joint album with her beau Benny Blanco, the singers have dropped a video for their latest single, ‘Call Me When You Break Up’ in collaboration with Gracie Abrams.

Their latest track was released on Thursday, February 20.

Opening with a voicemail message, the song details a situationship that’s all too familiar in the age of online dating.

The video for ‘Call Me When You Break Up’ mirrors a late-night drunk video call. It shows the two singers, Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams, chanting the song into the front-facing camera.

"Call me when you break up/ I want to be the first one on your mind when you wake up/ I miss the way we’d stay up/ We’d talk about forever while I’m taking off my makeup,” the singers muse the lyrics from the bed.

Benny Blanco’s upbeat and energetic instrumentation gives the passive-aggressive lyrics of the track a cheeky and whimsical air.

Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams teased the song ‘Call Me When You Break Up’ in a snippet earlier this week.

The track offers fans a glimpse at their upcoming collaborative album, which delves into a different vibe than the more earnest lead single, “Scared Of Loving You.”

‘I Said I Love You First’, the first album they've done together, releases on March 21.

Check ‘Call Me When You Break Up’ out here:

Selena's relationship with Benny Selena and Benny Blanco, who met in 2013 through Selena's mom, Mandy Teefey, began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2024.

Talking about her relationship, Selena said she didn't think that she had "life figured out in any way" but spoke about the importance of how Blanco, 36, treated her.

“My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that's all I've ever really wanted,” reported People.