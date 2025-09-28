Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's FULL relationship timeline | Here's what we know

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story has captured the attention of fans worldwide. What began as a professional connection in the recording studio eventually grew into a close friendship and, later, a deeply committed relationship. Over the years, their journey has been marked by music, mutual admiration, and public milestones that chart their path from collaborators to life partners.

As the two are all set to tie the knot this weekend, let's go over their relationship timeline.

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco's Relationship Timeline 2015 – First professional collaboration Selena and Benny first worked together on her album Revival. Blanco produced several tracks, including the hit single ‘Same Old Love’. At the time, their relationship was entirely professional, but the collaboration laid the groundwork for a connection that would resurface years later.

2019 – Reuniting for ‘I Can’t Get Enough’ The two came together again for the single ‘I Can’t Get Enough’, alongside J Balvin and Tainy. The playful track and its light-hearted music video showed their creative chemistry in action. While the collaboration was short-lived, it demonstrated how naturally their talents complemented one another.

June 2023 – A romance quietly begins Behind the scenes, their bond began to evolve. Selena later revealed that she and Benny had quietly started dating in June 2023. They kept their relationship private, giving themselves time to grow closer away from the public eye.

December 2023 – Selena makes it official Selena confirmed the relationship on Instagram, surprising fans with her honesty. She described Benny as “better than anyone I’ve ever been with,” a rare and candid admission that reflected how much the relationship meant to her. This moment marked the first time she openly discussed her romance in years.

Early 2024 – Public appearances and growing closeness In the months that followed, the couple began stepping out together more often. From cosy date nights to private gatherings, they were no longer hiding their relationship. Social media posts offered fans glimpses of their affection, with Selena often sharing photos and playful comments.

December 2024 – Engagement announcement By the end of 2024, the couple announced their engagement. Reports highlighted the strong foundation of their relationship, describing them as supportive of each other’s careers and personal growth. Friends noted that Selena seemed especially grounded and joyful.

March 2025 – A creative partnership renewed Selena and Benny announced a joint album, ‘I Said I Love You First’, in March 2025. The project symbolised the merging of their personal and creative worlds, with the couple working side by side as partners in both life and art. It was a milestone that highlighted the unique bond they shared.

September 2025 – Wedding weekend begins Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially kicked off their wedding weekend. The couple hosted a cosy rehearsal dinner on Friday, September 26, surrounded by close friends and family.

According to People, the celebration took place at a private upscale estate and carried what a source described as “the best vibe.” The insider added that the dinner stretched late into the night, with guests enjoying every moment.

Among the starry guest list expected at the wedding are Gomez’s longtime friend Taylor Swift, her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd, as well as Paris Hilton.