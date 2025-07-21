Selena Gomez, bff Taylor Swift share special moment as Selena looks back on 'the most beautiful year'

Washington DC [US], July 21 (ANI): Actor-singer Selena Gomez is all set to turn 33 on July 22, and it seems like her celebrations have already begun.

The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actress took to her Instagram on Monday to share a series of pictures featuring her 'bestie' Taylor Swift. One of the pictures showed her and Swift sitting in a pile of silver balloons, both dressed in sparkly outfits. Gomez, who recently released her new single "The Bluest Flame," reached toward the camera while Swift leaned in close, smiling.

The pictures from the pre-birthday bash also showed Gomez sharing loving moments with her fiance Benny Blanco, whom she got engaged to in December 2024. The couple hugged, kissed, and laughed together in several pictures. Gomez even sat on the floor, hugging Blanco's leg in a playful group photo.

For the occasion, the "Only Murders in the Building" star opted for a glittering pantsuit and a fuzzy coat.

In her caption, Gomez reflected on the past year and thanked her fans and friends for their support.

"As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can't help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you," her Instagram post read.

"Thank you for your unwavering love and kindness. Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love," she added.

"As I step into this new year, I'm filled with excitement and hope for what's to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL," Gomez concluded.

