Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and more: Celebs who can play big roles at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement earlier this week, fans of the pop sensation and Kansas City Chiefs tight end are now keenly waiting for their much-awaited wedding.

While the couple has not officially declared the date when they plan to tie the knot, here's taking a look at the A-listers who are expected to attend their wedding party.

On August 26, Swift and Kelce surprised their fans by announcing their engagement after dating each other for nearly two years.

Celebs who can play a role in Swift, Kelce's wedding celebration As of now, there are no details about who might go on to serve as the bridesmaids or groomsmen during Swift and Kelce's wedding. The duo has a huge list of celebrity friend whom fans can expect to be a part of their big day.

Selena Gomez Gomez became a friend of Taylor Swift when they were dating one of the Jonas brothers. Since 2008, the two singers have become close friends, besides promoting each other's careers on several platforms. Gomez was spotted alongside Swift during the latter's "Speak Now World Tour" as well as "The Reputation Stadium Tour."

In December last year, Gomez announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco.

Abigail She is Swift's childhood friend and considered extremely close to the Fortnight singer, Fox News reported.

In her Fearless album, Swift mentioned Abigail in the song, Fifteen. Abigail was also a part of "Miss Americana," which was based on Swift's life and journey.

Gigi Hadid Hadid was welcomed into Swift's girl squad in 2014, since appearing together at an Oscars after-party.

Often, the two of them are spotted together enjoying dinner dates, while Hadid was part of the "Bad Blood" music video.

Sabrina Carpenter Yet another close friend of Swift, Carpenter, earlier opened for the singer during The Eras Tour. They were spotted together for the first time during the MTV VMAs after-party in 2022. Carpenter was also seen alongside Swift when the Chiefs once again against the New York Jets.

Further, fans will get to witness Carpenter in Swift's next album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Zoë Kravitz Kravitz and Swift have made multiple outings together since at least 2016. Not to forget, the two of them were quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the Fox News report. During the California wildfires, Kravitz came over to stay at the pop sensation's residence.

Jason Kelce Jason is the brother of Travis Kelce and might appear as the best man during the wedding. Moreover, fans can expect Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, to play a significant role in the renowned Hollywood couple’s wedding celebration.

Patrick Mahomes Another big name expected at their wedding is Travis Kelce's friend as well as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In 2022, Kelce served as the groomsman to Mahomes when he tied the knot with Brittany Mahomes.

Kumar Ferguson Ferguson is Kelce's childhood friend. As per Fox News, he is currently serving as the Chiefs star's personal chef. Ferguson usually appears in Kelce's suite during game day once he is done cooking meals for the NFL tight end.

Aric Jones Aric Jones has known Kelce since childhood. After being brought up in Cleveland Heights, the two of them have since been in touch with each other.

FAQs When will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get married? As of now, the duo has not announced a wedding date.

How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been together? The two of them have been romantically linked to each other since 2023.