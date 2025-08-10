Selena Gomez may re-record THIS song inspired by bestie Taylor Swift: 'Need to redo, recut it'

Selena Gomez is considering re-recording one of her most beloved tracks ‘Who Says’ more than a decade after its release. The 33-year-old singer and actor revealed her plans during an appearance on the ‘Therapuss with Jake Shane’ podcast, drawing comparisons to her best friend Taylor Swift’s celebrated re-recording projects.

Why Selena wants to re-record Who Says? Gomez, according to another Daily Mail report, confessed that she recently teared up while hearing the song on the radio during a trip abroad. She explained, “It was the little me who was there saying these really powerful messages that I still need to hear.”

Originally, the song’s meaning resonated with her as a relatable teen anthem, but now, she connects with its empowering lyrics on a deeper level, especially in light of societal beauty standards and self-image pressures.

Gomez said that she needs to redo and recut it. She said the original sounds ‘young’ compared to her current voice.

A song that still speaks to her According to Billboard, before launching her solo career, Gomez fronted the pop-rock band ‘Selena Gomez & The Scene’, before producing three studio albums from 2009 to 2012. ‘Who Says’, released in 2011 as the lead single from her album ‘When the Sun Goes Down’, remains a highlight for the star.

Gomez was quoted in the Billboard report saying it is the most powerful moment when she gets to perform the song. She admitted it is the main reason she would ever consider touring again. She added that if she were to sing the song today, she would “take it down an octave” from the original as her voice has matured.

Taylor Swift connection During the same podcast episode, Gomez reminisced about her 16-year friendship with Taylor Swift. The two first met as teens when Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was with his brother Joe. After both relationships ended, they bonded over their breakups and became inseparable.

Gomez was quoted in a Daily Mail report saying that Swift and she believe that their friendship was the best thing to come out of their relationships with the Jonas brothers. “We’ve been through the ups and downs together ever since,” the Hands to Myself singer said.

FAQs Q1: Which song is Selena Gomez considering re-recording? She is considering re-recording her 2011 hit “Who Says.”

Q2: Why does Selena want to redo the song? She feels her voice has matured, wants to adjust the key, and now connects with the song’s message more deeply.

Q3: How is Taylor Swift connected to this decision? Gomez’s idea mirrors Swift’s own re-recording projects, and the two are longtime best friends.