Selena Gomez says Jonas Brothers brought her close to Taylor Swift: 'Bonded over breakups’

Pop star Selena Gomez opened up on her friendship with Taylor Swift in her latest interview. Appearing on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Gomez, who recently launched her Rare Beauty perfume, said she bonded with Swift at the time they dated the Jonas Brothers. She also opened up on how they stuck around for each other’s highs and lows.

Advertisement

“I dated Nick, and she dated Joe. That’s cute, we were young. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other. It was really sweet. I was about 15, she was about 18,” Gomez told Jake Shane, as per TMZ.

Selena Gomez had earlier called Taylor Swift her “big sister”. In 2014, the Only Murders in the Building star appeared in Swift’s Bad Blood music video. Four years later in 2018, Gomez surprised fans as she joined Swift on her Reputation tour. The duo have celebrated one another’s birthday multiple times in public.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s friendship Gomez also recalled the first time the Shake It Off hitmaker played the famous song Love Story, which sold over 18 million copies worldwide, in front of her. Speaking of her reaction to the iconic track, Gomez called it “one of the most beautiful songs ever.”

Advertisement

Taylor Swift saw Selena Gomez through her ‘ups and downs’ A lot has happened since Selena Gomez befriended Taylor Swift. Among other achievements, Swift has won 14 Grammy Awards. But, what makes Gomez so happy is the fact that their friendship has stood the test of time.

“We became best friends, bonded over the breakups as girls do. We just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after. Here we are now, 16 years later,” the Love You Like A Love Song hitmaker told Jake Shane on the podcast.

FAQs Is Selena Gomez still friends with Taylor Swift? Yes, Selena Gomez is still friends with Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

What did Selena say about Taylor Swift? Selena said she befriended Taylor Swift at the time they were dating the Jonas brothers.

Who is richer, Selena Gomez or Taylor Swift? As per Forbes, Taylor Swift has a net worth of $1.6 billion, far above Selena Gomez, who has a fortune of $700 million.