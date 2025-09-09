Selena Gomez opens up about future kids, motherhood, and the two movies she’ll show them first

Selena Gomez is not waiting until she is a mom to start planning family movie nights. On the September 9 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the 33-year-old said there are two Pixar films she will make sure her kids see. Both, she admitted, wrecked her emotionally. The topic came up as Gomez talked about her younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey, who is 12.

She called that age the point where kids first get “self-conscious”. From there, the conversation turned to Poehler, 53, who voices Joy in Inside Out. That cracked open the door for Gomez to share just how hard the movies hit her.

“I completely sobbed” “I really wanted to ask you about that movie because I watched it with my sister, and I completely sobbed,” Gomez told Poehler. “It is so factual. I almost feel like it should have been a requirement in school to watch that as a homework assignment. I'm so fascinated with the human mind, and it would break my heart," she added. The first Inside Out, released in 2015, follows 11-year-old Riley as she copes with a family move to San Francisco. Her emotions - Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness - take turns steering the wheel. Gomez said she cried. So did Gracie.

Poehler pointed out that the 2024 sequel goes deeper, with anxiety joining the mix. She said it is an emotion everyone knows. “You are either feeling it in real time as a young person, or you are remembering that feeling as a person in your thirties and forties, or fifties or above,” she explained.

Looking ahead to motherhood Gomez did not hold back her praise. She called the movies “incredible” and added, “I am gonna make my children watch it. They do not exist yet, but I cannot wait.” It is not the first time she has talked about wanting kids. Back in March, on the Jay Shetty Podcast, she said, “I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I love making children; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it.”

The Only Murders in the Building star announced her engagement to producer Benny Blanco in December. The two met in 2019 while working on “I Can’t Get Enough” and confirmed their relationship years later, before making it official.

