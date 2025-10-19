Selena Gomez responds to Hailey Biebers 'annoying' comment, says 'she can say whatever'

Washington DC [US], October 19 (ANI): American singer and actor Selena Gomez has seemingly responded to model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber's recent remarks regarding their long-standing, rumoured feud, according to People magazine.

Gomez's reaction came shortly after Hailey addressed the ongoing speculation in an interview, where she was questioned about comparisons between her skincare line, Rhode and Gomez's beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

During the interview, Hailey declined to directly respond to a question about brand comparisons after a publicist intervened. However, she later said it was "annoying" to be constantly pitted against others. "It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that," the Rhode founder said, according to People.

Selena Gomez then appeared to respond in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. Selena Gomez then appeared to respond in a since-deleted Instagram Story post. Over a plain background, the newly married singer wrote, "Just leave the girl alone," reported E! News.

"She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever. It's just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone," Gomez added. She concluded the post by saying, "And hopefully we can all stop."

Hailey's interview with WSJ. Magazine was conducted just hours before Rhode's launch at Sephora, the same retail platform that also houses Gomez's Rare Beauty line.

During the discussion, Hailey further remarked, "When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it's not up to you to change that," according to People.

The latest remarks come amid persistent speculation about tensions between the two public figures, largely stemming from Gomez's past relationship with Hailey's now-husband, pop star Justin Bieber. Gomez, who married music producer Benny Blanco on September 27, previously dated Justin during their early careers.

The narratives of Hailey and Gomez's alleged feud have persisted over the years, despite both making public attempts to end them, including when they posed for a photo together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' annual gala in 2022.

Hailey also previously slammed fan theories about a "made-up" feud between her and Gomez, calling them not only "vile" and "disgusting," but also potentially dangerous.

In a 2023 appearance on Bloomberg's The Circuit, Hailey said, "I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women -- it's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted, and perpetuated narratives that can be really dangerous," as quoted by People.