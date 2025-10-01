Selena Gomez reveals stunning bridal outfits in unseen wedding pictures with Benny Blanco

Los Angeles [US], October 1 (ANI): Singer-actor Selena Gomez has offered an insight into her wedding festivities with Benny Blanco.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Selena shared a string of pictures, featuring her in the stunning Ralph Lauren wedding gown along with her husband. She also included an unseen picture from the dance floor while dressed in a vintage white dress, which came with a sweetheart neckline.

Selena and Blanco's heart-shaped wedding cake also grabbed attention, syncing with the white theme as it carried the "just married" message and figurines of a bride and groom.

The pictures gave a closer look at her elegant halter neck gown, completed with lace details at the neck and a long train. She accessorised it with a long veil, further keeping her hair parted to the side in soft waves.

Last but not the least, Selena also dropped new looks of her second gown, which had a structured corset and a lace train.

The star couple exchanged nuptial vows during a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in California. Soon after, Selena shared pictures and videos, capturing their dreamy moments from the ceremony. She simply captioned the post with, "9.27.25."

In the Polaroid snaps, Selena and Benny could be seen embracing each other, holding hands, and soaking up the moment. While the first one shows a close-up of the couple, it is followed by another one of Selena's flower bouquet. One adorable photo shows the signer sitting on the ground, with Benny lying with his head on her lap.

For the wedding, both the bride and groom wore stunning Ralph Lauren ensembles. While Selena Gomez looked amazing in a halter-style white gown with a dramatic open back and floral details, Benny Blanco opted for the classic black tuxedo and bow tie, as reported by People.