Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey left ‘shattered’ after not walking her down the aisle: Report

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, is said to be disappointed by a decision the singer made on her wedding day. According to a report by Page Six, Teefey was “shattered” that her daughter did not choose her to walk her down the aisle.

Gomez, 33, married music producer Benny Blanco, 37, in Santa Barbara, California, in a private ceremony attended by close family, friends, and a number of celebrities. Reports suggest that instead of her mother, Gomez asked her grandfather, David Cornett, to give her away.

An unnamed source told the Daily Mail, quoted by Page Six, that the choice came as a surprise to many.

“Selena’s mother and her stepfather Brian were shattered she didn’t choose her mother,” the insider claimed. The source added that Gomez’s grandparents, David and Debbie, were moved to tears when asked.

More about Selena-Benny's wedding Rehearsals for the wedding reportedly began on Friday evening with a dinner at Hope Ranch in Goleta Valley. Co-stars from Gomez’s series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ — Martin Short, Paul Rudd and Steve Martin — were spotted heading to the event.

According to Page Six, the weekend-long celebration included accommodation at a Montecito hotel, with strict arrangements made to ensure privacy.

Bestie Taylor Swift also attended the wedding Taylor Swift was also said to be among the guests, although Page Six reported she would stay in a private rental home for security reasons. Other guests were driven to the ceremony without being told the exact location in advance.

Teefey, 49, has often been credited with supporting her daughter’s career from a young age. She gave birth to Gomez at 16 and raised her as a single mother before later remarrying.

Despite the wedding reports, Page Six also noted that Gomez herself has acknowledged her mother’s importance in her relationship with Blanco, saying Teefey played a role in the couple’s romance earlier this year.