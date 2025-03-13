Selena Gomez sells $3k ring dedicated to Benny Blanco for just $12. Here’s why

Singer, entrepreneur Selena Gomez just sold off her custom-made ‘B’ diamond ring. Worth $3,250, the ring held a special place in the single's heart as it was dedicated to her fiance Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez sold diamond ring Turns out, Selena is selling off her personal belongings ahead of her new album, I Said I Love You First, her recent collaboration with Benny Blanco.

She announced the same on Instagram and wrote, “Since my new album with Benny is about our past, present and future I thought it would be fun to give away some 'rare' memories I've kept over the years.”

Selena started the initiative by selling her custom ‘B’ ring.

"It felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship," read an excerpt from the description of the ring on Selena's official website. The ring was listed for just $12.

Selena's B ring The Rare singer first debuted her custom ‘B’ ring back in December 2023 amid dating rumours with Benny. While the couple did not admit to the reports, Selena wore the ‘B’ ring on her left ring finger and confirmed her relationship with the music producer in a cryptic manner. She was spotted wearing the ring on multiple occasions afterwards.

As per a report of Page Six, the customised B-shaped ring was made by Jacquie Aiche. With 44 carats worth of pavé diamonds, it was reported to be priced around $3,250.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Selena and Benny met in 2013 through Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey. They began dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in December 2024.

While Selena no longer has her custom ‘B’ ring, she has a large marquise diamond set on an eternity band as her engagement ring from Benny.

Selena and Benny announced a surprising musical collaboration last month after teasing fans since January.

I Said I Love You First is going to be the couple's first album that they've done together. It will be released on March 21.