Selena Gomez shares glimpse of writing vows for Benny Blanco

Washington DC [US], October 5 (ANI): Singer-actor Selena Gomez has shared a glimpse of her vow-writing process for her wedding to Benny Blanco, reported Page Six.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures of herself getting ready for her nuptials in a pink satin robe.

Gomez sat on a bed with a pen and paper, writing down her commitments to her beau. Her hair and makeup were already done for her grandiose wedding.

The blushing bride also shared a selfie with her followers, showing herself in a white veil and a blue robe, smiling playfully as she sat close to her pal.

Gomez also shared a photo of her and Blanco passionately walking along a beach, as well as a photo of her hurriedly leaving her wedding reception, according to Page Six.

"From writing my vows to leaving my wedding a little earlier than most.." she captioned the candid post, reported Page Six.

Advertisement

The star couple exchanged nuptial vows during a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in California, in front of several close family and friends, including stars Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Martin Short, and Steven Martin, according to Page Six.

Soon after, Selena shared pictures and videos, capturing their dreamy moments from the ceremony. She simply captioned the post with, "9.27.25."

In the Polaroid snaps, Selena and Benny could be seen embracing each other, holding hands, and soaking up the moment. While the first one shows a close-up of the couple, it is followed by another one of Selena's flower bouquet. One adorable photo shows the signer sitting on the ground, with Benny lying with his head on her lap.

For the wedding, both the bride and groom wore stunning Ralph Lauren ensembles. While Selena Gomez looked amazing in a halter-style white gown with a dramatic open back and floral details, Benny Blanco opted for the classic black tuxedo and bow tie. (ANI)