Selena Gomez shares stunning wedding photos with Benny Blanco in custom Ralph Lauren dress

Selena Gomez is still basking in the glow of her romantic California wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. The singer and actress delighted fans by sharing additional photos from their special day on Instagram, offering an intimate look at the elegant ceremony and reception. The images highlight Gomez’s custom Ralph Lauren Collection dresses, the couple’s classic heart-shaped cake, and tender moments between the newlyweds, captivating fans worldwide.

Details about the wedding The wedding was held in a picturesque California setting, with a blend of sophistication and heartfelt moments. Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 37, radiated joy in the photos, which captured their love in a series of candid and staged shots. From the ceremony to the lively reception, the images tell a story of a day filled with romance and celebration.

Custom Ralph Lauren dress Selena Gomez stunned in not one but two custom Ralph Lauren Collection dresses. Her wedding dress, a double-faced silk satin gown, featured hand-draped panels that exuded timeless elegance.

For the ceremony, she wore a silk lace dress adorned with 300 hand-shaped and embroidered lace flowers, a masterpiece that took artisans 200 hours to complete.

The reception dress was equally striking, with a delicate tulle bodice and hand-pleated panels, perfect for dancing the night away.

Blanco complemented her in a made-to-measure Ralph Lauren Purple Label three-piece tuxedo, paired with a pleated bib-front tuxedo shirt, French cuffs, a silk satin bow tie, and velvet slippers, embodying classic sophistication.

Heartfelt moments and a star-studded guest list The photos shared by Gomez capture the couple’s strong chemistry. One image shows Gomez planting a kiss on Blanco’s cheek as he beams in a grassy field. Another depicts them walking arm in arm into the ceremony, with Blanco gazing adoringly at his bride.

At the reception, the couple shared a barefoot dance and a kiss, later enjoying a drink together after cutting their single-tier, heart-shaped cake. The cake, adorned with a bride and groom statue and “just married” written in cursive icing, added a sweet touch to the festivities.

The wedding reportedly welcomed a star-studded guest list, including Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, alongside Paris Hilton. The presence of such high-profile names added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the event.

Benny Blanco's post

Blanco previously shared details of their wedding rings, including his Jacob & Co. 18k gold band engraved with their wedding date and a custom diamond boutique watch. Gomez first posted ceremony photos on September27, giving fans an initial glimpse of their magical day. These latest images, filled with love and elegance, have only deepened fans’ admiration for the couple’s fairytale romance.