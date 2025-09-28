Selena Gomez stuns in custom Ralph Lauren gown as she weds Benny Blanco in California ceremony

Selena Gomez is now married.

The 33-year-old singer and actress tied the knot with producer Benny Blanco, 37, in California on Saturday, September 27, wearing a custom Ralph Lauren gown, People confirmed. The look featured a floral halter-neck and structured bodice, a romantic choice for the big day. Blanco also wore Ralph Lauren.

A closer look at the bridal style Selena Gomez's white gown for her wedding combined classic sophistication with romantic details. The sleeveless dress featured a high neckline in front and an open back, creating a striking contrast. Delicate floral appliqués adorned the satin fabric, while soft draping across the bodice shaped a graceful silhouette. A small train added movement and subtle drama.

The halter neck gave the gown a timeless feel, while the open back and floral accents offered a modern, romantic twist. Gomez paired the dress with simple diamond earrings, and her hair in soft waves evoked old Hollywood glamour, completing the refined look.

Guests, celebrations, and backstory The wedding drew a starry guest list, with Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and more, according to People.

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship became public in December 2023, and by December 2024, they were engaged. Blanco revealed that Gomez helped design her engagement ring, a marquise diamond set in tribute to her track “Good For You.” At the time, she captioned her Instagram post announcing the engagement, “forever begins now.. (sic)”

In the lead-up to the ceremony, Blanco held his bachelor party in Las Vegas, sharing shots of the skyline, spa time, and caviar dinners. Gomez traveled to Cabo San Lucas, where she celebrated with friends in bridal looks - a white minidress, a veil reading “bride to be,” and matching sweats with her crew. Balloons spelling out “Mrs. Levin,” Blanco’s legal name, hung in the background.

The couple kept most wedding details quiet. On the Table Manners podcast earlier this year, they admitted they hadn’t “figured out anything” beyond food plans, even considering skipping a first dance. “I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those ‘cause they’re a little - I feel embarrassed,” Gomez said. Blanco jumped in, adding, “She’s shy.”

In past interviews, Gomez described their relationship as one built on patience and respect. “I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted,” she told Interview magazine in February. Blanco echoed those feelings on The Howard Stern Show: “People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend.”

FAQs Who did Selena Gomez marry? She married music producer Benny Blanco.

What designer made Selena Gomez’s wedding dress? Her gown was a custom creation by Ralph Lauren.

Where did the wedding take place? The ceremony took place in California on September 27.

Who styled Selena Gomez’s bridal hair? Celebrity stylist Renato Campora styled her hair using Joico products.

