‘Send Help’ to ‘Cousins and Kalyanams’: Latest releases to watch on JioHotstar

JioHotstar has expanded its content offering with a fresh line-up of films and series that reflect the platform’s growing emphasis on diverse storytelling across international and Indian entertainment.

The latest releases include the Hollywood thriller Send Help, Tamil family drama Brothers and Sisters, Malayalam original Cousins and Kalyanams, and Telugu comedy thriller JetLee.

Send Help Leading the line-up is Send Help, a darkly comic psychological survival thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Raimi, whose body of work has long established him as one of the most influential names in modern horror cinema. The 2026 release follows Linda Liddle, played by Rachel McAdams, a reserved employee with an obsession for survivalist techniques, and her self-centred boss Bradley Preston, portrayed by Dylan O’Brien.

The story begins when the pair survive a devastating plane crash during a business trip and find themselves stranded on a deserted island. As they attempt to endure increasingly hostile conditions, conventional workplace structures collapse. What begins as a struggle for survival evolves into a brutal contest for control, with Linda gradually assuming power as tensions escalate.

The film combines psychological suspense with Raimi’s trademark blend of graphic practical effects and dark humour.

Brothers and Sisters On the Indian originals front, Brothers and Sisters explores the complexities of family life through the story of the Ponmalar household. Created by the team behind the popular Tamil series Uppu Puli Kaaram, the drama centres on Shanmuga Sundaram, a disciplined businessman and traditional family patriarch played by Bose Venkat, and his wife Ponmalar, portrayed by Gayathri Shastry.

Their four adult children pursue very different paths, ranging from law and information technology to music and sport, yet remain deeply connected to the family home. As personal ambitions, romantic relationships and long-held grievances emerge, a secret affair threatens to destabilise the household and challenge the values that have long held the family together.

Cousins and Kalyanams Meanwhile, Malayalam original Cousins and Kalyanams takes a lighter approach, presenting a multigenerational family saga built around six cousins and seven weddings. Spanning more than two decades, the series examines the bonds, misunderstandings and emotional turning points that arise whenever relatives gather for milestone celebrations.

The project is notable for reuniting Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof on screen for the first time since Oru Adaar Love. They are joined by Junais, Subin Tarzan, Saniya Fathima and Nanda Jayadev in a cast that anchors the show’s mix of humour, romance and family drama.

JetLee Rounding out the slate is JetLee, a Telugu-language comedy thriller that marks comedian Satya’s first full-length outing as a leading man. Set largely aboard an aircraft, the film follows banker Pragapathi, played by Ajay, who is being transported back to India after allegedly absconding with ₹15,000 crore belonging to customers.