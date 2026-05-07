September 21 director Karen Kshiti Suvarna calls Cannes debut a 'dream come true'; cast reflects on Alzheimers care

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Ahead of the film's world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, 'September 21' director Karen Kshiti Suvarna described it as an overwhelming moment for her.

Speaking to ANI, Karen Kshiti Suvarna shared, "My debut film has reached Cannes. This is one of the most valuable festivals in the world. For me, it is an overwhelming feeling. At the same time, I am not able to believe that this is happening to me. It is a dream come true."

Advertisement

The film revolves around an Alzheimer's patient. Speaking about her film's key message, Suvarna explained how she decided not to rely on dialogue but convey it through silence.

"I think the art of silence is much more important. I always felt that dialogue is not always important. If an actor can show his emotions to the audience, then that is the best medium," she said.

The director also spoke about her personal experiences with caregivers working with Alzheimer's patients and more.

"The writer of this film, Raj Shekhar, is actually a real-life caregiver. Our two producers, Ashok sir and Ramesh sir, their mothers are actually suffering from Alzheimer's right now. We have a lot of caregivers around us. I have also visited a few care centres where I have seen Alzheimer's patients being taken care of," she shared.

Advertisement

Actor Pravin Singh Sisodia further continued, "When this film came, I saw a young director. I had spent a lot of time with two to three people. I had seen them, and it was very disturbing."

Priyanka Upendra, who plays the character of a caregiver in 'September 21', reflected on how the story holds much significance.

"In every house, it's very common now, there is dementia or Alzheimer's. It's in my family too. So, I have seen this. I have had the experience of seeing my grandparents and many others. So, this was one that we should talk about. I don't think there is a lot of awareness, or no one wants to believe this. But everyone should know about this disease and about caregivers, too," she said.

Advertisement

Veteran actor Amit Behl opened up on playing the role of a physician.

"In the film, we saw Pravin's character's decline in this, and then we saw how Priyanka took care of him, even though she has his own demons."

Behl revealed how he was touched by a couple of scenes in the film, stating that the moments hold much relevance to the story's essence and characters.

Notably, the film will have its World Premiere on May 16 at the Palais Theatre, Cannes, marking a proud global moment for the team.