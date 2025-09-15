Seth Rogen, Jean Smart take home early Emmy awards

(Updates with early awards)

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) -

"The Studio" star Seth Rogen earned his first Emmy Award, and Jean Smart claimed her fourth for "Hacks," as Hollywood stars gathered to honor the best of television on Sunday.

Rogen was named best comedy actor for his role as a nervous movie executive who tries to make prestigious films while dealing with corporate pressures for profits.

"I literally prepared nothing. I have never won anything," an exuberant Rogen, who co-created the show, said as he held his Emmy trophy on stage in downtown Los Angeles. "This is really just so lovely. I don't know what to say."

Smart, who won best comedy actress, thanked her family, co-stars, and writers of "Hacks." The show stars Smart as a septuagenarian comedian who clashes with the network running her late-night show in the series.

"The Studio" and "Hacks" were facing off in the race for best comedy at the highest honors in television.

"Severance," the absurdist workplace tale from Apple TV , was the favorite for the night's top award of best drama. The show centers around corporate employees who undergo a surgery that separates their work and personal memories.

Comedian and first-time host Nate Bargatze offered an incentive for the night's Emmy winners to keep their speeches short. He promised a $1,000 donation to charity but warned that each time a speaker exceeded their allotted 45 seconds he would reduce the amount.

"It's brutal," Bargatze joked. "It's a game I made up and these are the rules."

Among the night's other nominees, "The Penguin," starring Colin Farrell as a gangster in the DC Comics universe, was competing for best limited series against Netflix hit "Adolescence" and others.

Noah Wyle was in the running for his first Emmy since 1999 for his role as an emergency room doctor on "The Pitt." Wyle was nominated five times for "ER" but never won.

Harrison Ford was vying for his first Emmy, for his supporting role as a gruff therapist on "Shrinking."

Other notable acting nominees include Cristin Milioti for "The Penguin," "The Bear" actor Jeremy Allen White, Kathy Bates for "Matlock," and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for "The Last of Us."