Seth Rogen says he hasn’t spoken to James Franco in years and has ‘no plans’ to work with him again

Actor, writer, and producer Seth Rogen has offered a candid update on his relationship with James Franco, saying that he has not spoke to the actor in yeas and does not plan to collaborate with him again.

Seth Rogen sheds light on his relationship with James Franco The comments came during an interview with The New York Times, where Rogen was asked about the status of his relationship with Franco following sexual misconduct allegations that emerged against the actor several years ago.

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Responding to the question, Rogen suggested that the issue remains deeply personal and complex.

"I honestly think the nuance of it is too personal for me to get into right now. It is a very personal thing. There’s the public-facing side of it, which I’ve spoken about, and I have the same stance publicly that I’ve had, and I think the proof is in the pudding — I have not worked with him in years. But the personal side of it is just so nuanced, and it involves people that I don’t know if I should be dragging into this. I don’t know what I would benefit from getting deeply into it. Nothing has changed since the last time I talked about all this, and I haven’t worked with him in a really long time and I have no plans to.”

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When interviewer Lulu Garcia-Navarro followed up by asking whether he still speaks to Franco, Rogen gave a brief but definitive answer.

“I haven’t talked to him in a long time, no.”

The remarks provide one of the clearest indications yet that the once-close professional partnership between the two actors remains firmly in the past.

More about their relationship Rogen and Franco were among Hollywood's most recognisable comedy duos throughout the 2000s and the early 2010s. Their working relationship began on the cult television series Freaks and Geeks, created by Paul Feig, which aired for a single season on NBC in 1999 before developing a devoted following in subsequent years.

At the time, Rogen was 16 and Franco was 21. The pair would go on to build successful careers while frequently collaborating on projects that became defining entries in modern American comedy.

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Among their most notable films together were Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, This Is The End, and The Interview. Their on-screen chemistry helped establish both actors as major comedy stars and made them regular collaborators for over a decade.

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That partnership came to an end after allegations against Franco emerged in 2018.

Five women, including four former acting students, accused him of sexually exploitative behaviour. In 2019, two of the women filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that Franco “engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behaviour towards female students by sexualising their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects.”

The case was settled in 2021 for $2.23 million.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.