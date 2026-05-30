SEVENTEEN confirms Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino military enlistment plans

South Korean boy band SEVENTEEN has officially announced the next phase of its military enlistment schedule, confirming that members Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino will begin mandatory service during the second half of 2026.

The announcement was made during the latest episode of the group’s variety programme ‘God of Communication’ alongside producer Na PD, offering fans long-awaited clarity about the remaining members’ enlistment timeline.

The development marks a significant moment for the 13-member act, which has spent the past decade establishing itself as one of the most commercially successful and globally recognised groups in modern K-pop. While the enlistments will temporarily interrupt full-group promotions, the band has indicated that it intends to reunite as OT13 once all members complete their service obligations.

According to the group, a complete comeback is currently expected in 2028.

Military enlistment remains mandatory for most able-bodied South Korean men, generally requiring between 18 and 21 months of service depending on assignment and branch. Like many long-running K-pop acts before them, SEVENTEEN has gradually begun navigating enlistment schedules while attempting to maintain group continuity and fan engagement.

Several members have already started their military service. Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Woozi and Hoshi are currently enlisted, while the newly announced schedule confirms that the remaining eligible members will soon follow.

During the programme, leader S Coups addressed the group’s upcoming hiatus directly, acknowledging the emotional weight of the transition for both the band and its fanbase, known globally as CARATs.

S Coups expressed emotional sentiments about the group's upcoming hiatus, reassuring fans that they would continue to work hard during this period. He emphasized that they would return together as a complete group, instilling hope among fans for their reunion.

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The announcement quickly prompted an outpouring of reactions online, with fans expressing both sadness over the temporary pause in activities and optimism about the group’s eventual return.

More about SEVENTEEN SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment and quickly distinguished itself within the competitive K-pop industry through its self-producing model. The group became widely known for members’ direct involvement in songwriting, choreography and production, particularly through member Woozi’s extensive creative contributions.

Over the years, the group has built a reputation for synchronised performances, large-scale tours and genre versatility spanning pop, hip-hop, R&B and electronic music. Albums such as Face the Sun, FML and Seventeenth Heaven helped cement the band’s status as one of K-pop’s leading acts internationally.

The group has also achieved major commercial milestones, including record-breaking album sales and headline appearances at global music festivals. Their international popularity expanded significantly during the late 2010s and early 2020s as K-pop’s global reach accelerated.

For many fans, the enlistment period represents both a pause and a transition point for the group, reflecting a broader pattern seen across South Korea’s music industry as major acts balance military obligations with long-term careers.

Despite the upcoming hiatus, SEVENTEEN’s management and members have repeatedly emphasised that the break is temporary and that plans for future activities remain active following the completion of military service.