SEVENTEEN’s S Coups and Mingyu launch new unit CxM, drop teaser for 1st mini album ‘Hype Vibes’

SEVENTEEN members S Coups and Mingyu tease their new unit project 'CxM' in a vibrant Los Angeles setting. Fans eagerly await the release of 'Hype Vibes' on September 29, expressing excitement over the duo's energetic chemistry and the teaser's cinematic feel.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published2 Sep 2025, 10:57 PM IST
SEVENTEEN's SCoups and Mingyu will be debuting as the new unit.
SEVENTEEN members S Coups and Mingyu have officially teamed up for a brand-new unit project titled ‘CxM’, and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Meet CxM, the latest unit from SEVENTEEN

The teaser trailer for their first mini album, called ‘Hype Vibes’, dropped online and is quickly racking up views — along with massive praise from Carats (SEVENTEEN’s fanbase) around the world.

Set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Los Angeles, the teaser shows the duo casually living it up in the City of Angels.

S Coups is seen strolling into a convenience store to pick out a fine bottle of wine, while Mingyu heads off for some retail therapy, browsing stylish clothing. The two eventually link up and head to the beach, where a carefree party unfolds — complete with dancing, drinks, and infectious energy.

The concept’s mix of chill vibes, electric guitar riffs, and electro-pop sounds has left fans eager for more.

Internet reacts to ‘Hype Vibes’

Social media was instantly flooded with reactions after the teaser dropped. One fan wrote, “This is the unit Carats were praying to have since day one — and finally we are here (sic).” Another gushed, “This practically feels like a Hollywood movie trailer (sic).”

With their dynamic chemistry and effortlessly cool presence, the hype is real. “Can’t wait! Their energy is going to be incredible. September 29th can’t come soon enough (sic),” said another excited fan. One more added, “I’m so impatient. I love the cool vibe, the electric guitar, and the electro sounds. Their concept is absolutely incredible (sic).”

‘Hype Vibes’ is set to drop on September 29, and if the teaser is anything to go by, fans are in for something truly unforgettable.

 
 
Music Industry
