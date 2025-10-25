SEVENTEEN team up with The Smurfs for surprise collaboration, fans can’t keep calm

In a collaboration that no one saw coming, K-pop supergroup SEVENTEEN are joining forces with the world’s most beloved blue mini icons — The Smurfs.
The announcement, made jointly by Peyo Company, Hybe, and Pledis Entertainment, has taken fans by surprise and sparked a wave of excitement and disbelief across social media.
The collaboration was announced with a social media post captioned, “SEVENTEEN 🤝 SMURFS… November 2025. The countdown is on! @pledis_17 #SEVENTEEN #GODOFMUSIC #SMURFS #세븐틴 #음악의신 #스머프 (sic).”
A short teaser video confirming the partnership dropped online this week, marking a dual celebration — the 67th anniversary of The Smurfs and the second anniversary of SEVENTEEN’s chart-topping single God of Music.
While further details about the project are being kept under wraps, the sneak peek has already sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly speculating about what the collaboration might bring.
The internet’s response has been a mix of enthusiasm, humour, and astonishment. One fan wrote, “Are we gonna get 13 Smurfs? (sic)” — a cheeky nod to SEVENTEEN’s 13 members. Another joked, “WHAT IN THE– Expect the unexpected when it comes to Seventeen 😭 (sic).” Many expressed pure disbelief, with one user exclaiming, “Omggggg!!! SEVENTEEN AND SMURFS?!!!! (sic)” and another adding, “Big day for me, I love the Smurfs (sic).”
Others began theorising about the collaboration’s creative direction. One fan suggested, “Would love for God of Music to be a new recording for the movie’s soundtrack. Maybe it’ll introduce this bop and Seventeen to a whole new generation (Alpha).”
Another commented with amused resignation, “Seventeen have the strangest collabs ever wdym they are partnering with the Smurfs 😭 (sic),” while one summed up the general sentiment perfectly: “Seventeen Smurfs collab.. sure what the hell (sic).”
SEVENTEEN — comprising S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino — are known for their dynamic creativity and self-produced artistry. Their unique structure as a 13-member act divided into hip-hop, vocal, and performance units has helped them stand out in the global music landscape.
Meanwhile, The Smurfs — the iconic blue characters created by Belgian artist Peyo — have been charming audiences for decades. Known for their teamwork, optimism, and humour, the Smurfs have appeared in television series, films, and digital media worldwide. Their latest big-screen appearance, featuring Rihanna as Smurfette, released globally in July 2025.
Though details of the collaboration remain under wraps, fans are already brimming with anticipation. Whether it’s a music video, a themed performance, or a tie-in with The Smurfs franchise, one thing is clear — this unexpected crossover promises to be as joyful and imaginative as the worlds of SEVENTEEN and The Smurfs themselves.
